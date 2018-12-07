Guide to music at Magnetic Fields 2018

MUMBAI: There’s less than a week to go for Magnetic Fields. The music festival has a diverse music line-up this year, so to help you navigate the lineup and plan your weekend, we’ve compiled a comprehensive guide to each artist playing at the festival. Plug in your headphones and head here.

Wild City’s latest mix was compiled by Tasnneem. The unique set bears an inexplicable warmth, which comes from the soulful, melodic deep house that dominates the set. Offering shades of contemplative moods and ambience, Tasnneem’s set is both an escape and a dance reckoning. Listen to the mix here.

-Bassist and electronic producer NATE08 released his debut lo-fi hip-hop EP ‘DRMZ’.

-TATVA is hosting South Asia’s first certified harm reduction training workshop for festivals and events in New Delhi, in the coming week.

-Parekh & Singh’s new single Summer Skin from their upcoming EP can be best described as a “modern lullaby for adults”. Listen to it here.

-Leon Vynehall and Moxie will be playing B2B DJ Sets in Mumbai and Bangalore as part of a Resident Advisor x Magnetic Fields showcase.

-UK’s finest inclusive party collective and disco operators Horse Meat Disco are touring India this weekend. Find their tour dates here.

-Our favourite weekend Magnetic Fields is fast approaching. Check out the lineup, showcases, FAQs and everything that is on offer from December 14-16 at Alsisar Mahal, Rajasthan.

-The weekend is finally here - check out events in your city this weekend.