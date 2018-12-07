RadioandMusic
Press Release |  07 Dec 2018 13:33 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah's challenges for judges on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Top 6 contestants of Indian Idol 10 have impressed the viewers with their unfathomable singing week after week on Indian Idol 10. This weekend get ready to watch Rap star Badshah gracing the sets of Indian Idol 10 and enjoying the performances of the talented contestants. Badshah will also bring a twist in the tale where he’ll be seen giving challenges not to contestants but to our beloved judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Javed Ali.

Badshah who was totally amazed with the performances of the Top said, “Now I got to know why Indian Idol 10 is being loved by everyone and getting high TRPs. The talent here is extraordinary and fantastic.”

Badshah gave different challenges to Judges on same condition that they have to continue singing and if they stop, they’ll lose. When Javed Ali started singing, Badshah and Maniesh Paul brought peacock feathers and started doing giggling to Javed. Next was Vishal Dadlani who had to stand on a vibrating machine and sing. And last but not the least was Neha Kakkar who was blindfolded and was asked to touch the things in the bowls which felt creepy and she was very afraid.

