editorial
Press Release |  06 Dec 2018

Badshah on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: This weekend Indian Idol 10 brings you outstanding performances of Top 6 contestants and Rap star Badshah. WWE Superstar Matt Hardy also made an appearance and shook a leg with Maniesh Paul on Bollywood songs.

Matt Hardy and Badshah were amazed with the performances and Badshah got some challenges not for contestants, but for judges this time.

Watch out for Badshah performing, Badshah’s challenge to judges, Matt Hardy’s dance, Badshah releases his song first time on Indian Idol 10 and Top 5 finalists of Indian Idol 10.

Bollywood Indian Idol Badshah Indian Idol 10 WWE Superstar Matt Hardy
