RK special on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Top six contestants of Indian Idol 10 are all set to take you on a musical journey with RK Special Episode this weekend. Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor graces the stage and was amazed after watching the performances of the talented contestants.

Randhir Kapoor also shares his experiences and emotions for RK studio, Rajkapoor ji and his family. Watch out for mesmerizing performances of contestants, Randhir Kapoor enjoying on sets, Maniesh Paul’s RK special moment with Ali and Contestants singing medley as a tribute.

Watch Indian Idol 10 this Saturday and Sunday at 8pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.