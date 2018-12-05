RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  05 Dec 2018 17:44 |  By RnMTeam

RK special on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Top six contestants of Indian Idol 10 are all set to take you on a musical journey with RK Special Episode this weekend. Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor graces the stage and was amazed after watching the performances of the talented contestants.

Randhir Kapoor also shares his experiences and emotions for RK studio, Rajkapoor ji and his family. Watch out for mesmerizing performances of contestants, Randhir Kapoor enjoying on sets, Maniesh Paul’s RK special moment with Ali and Contestants singing medley as a tribute.

Watch Indian Idol 10 this Saturday and Sunday at 8pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Tags
Maniesh Paul Indian Idol 10 Sony Entertainment Television Randhir Kapoor RK studio RK special
Related news
Press Releases | 28 Nov 2018

Return of Kumar Sanu special on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI:  The top 6 contestants of Indian Idol 10 are all set to take you on a pleasant journey of 90’s songs.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Nov 2018

Salman Ali's performance reminds Zeenat Aman of Amitabh Bachchan on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s biggest singing reality show, Indian Idol 10 has been delighting its audience with soul stirring singing by extraordinary contestants and star-studded episodes week on week.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Nov 2018

Usha Uthup to make an appearance at 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: The top 7 contestants of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 10 are all set to take you on a musical journey through their tribute to singing legends of the nation.

read more
Press Releases | 01 Nov 2018

Here's why it's raining gold on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: This weekend of Indian Idol 10 promises to be sparkling and dazzling with the king of disco songs Bappi Lahiri along with Javed Ali gracing the stage for Diwali special episode.

read more
Press Releases | 30 Oct 2018

Singing legend Bappi Lahiri for Diwali special episode on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: The top eight contestants of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 10 are all set you to take you on a festive spree with Diwali Special episode where Javed Ali will take the judge’s chair and singing legend Bappi Lahiri dignified the stage with his presence.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
JetSynthesys' Music Boutique new single 'Dhadkane' by Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan features the beautiful city of Los Angeles

MUMBAI: JetSynthesys' digital music and video content creation arm Music Boutique, today, launcheread more

Press Releases
MY FM's 'O MardKalAana' at Jaipur The social campaign tries to tackle the issue of public urination

MUMBAI: Men who urinate on public walls were surprised when they read “O MardKalAana written on read more

News
Sunburn 2018 will have surprises says CEO Karan Singh

MUMBAI: Away from the beaches and with a theme of ‘welcome to paradise’, Sunburn 2018 is all gearead more

Press Releases
Bumble joins forces with The Media Nanny, ID&T and Astralwerks to launch 'Making Moves In Music'

MUMBAI: Bumble, the women first social connection app with over 43 million users worldwide, annoread more

Press Releases
Big FM announces Season 6 of its award-winning on-air singing talent show 'Benadryl Big Golden Voice'

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the India’s largest radio networks, announces the sixth season of its higread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group