Travis Scott claims number one single and album on the Billboard charts 'Sicko Mode' goes at number one on billboard hot 100

MUMBAI: This week marks a monumental point in Travis Scott's career as the artist dominates the charts with the number one single and album in the United States. Travis' two times RIAA platinum-certified Sick Mode has claimed the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This is the first time Travis Scott has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart after peaking at number two on the chart earlier this year upon the release of the single's video. Additionally, Travis' album Astroworld has claimed the number one spot again on the Billboard 200 chart this week, marking the album's third time to achieve number one in 2018 after occupying the top spot for two weeks upon its release on August 3rd, 2018. The combined feat of having a number one single and album is fitting considering the banner year that Travis Scott has seen.

The achievements come on the heels of a whirlwind week that saw Scott release the Nabil-directed video for new ASTROWORLD single "YOSEMITE" featuring Gunna, share the official remix for Sick Mode by Skrillex and perform two star-studded, sold out shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden in the midst of his current "Astroworld: wish you were here" tour. Raved Rolling Stone of Travis' New York City performances, "Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' Tour Is the Greatest Show on Earth."

Additionally, Astroworld being number one this week means the album has retained a spot in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 chart for the 17th week in a row. Upon its release, the album earned the "second highest debut of the year," and raised the bar by achieving the "biggest ever first-week streaming total for Sony Music" with 349.43 million streams worldwide. This notably marked the highest pure sales week of the year as well.

Acclaimed by Pitchfork, Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, and more with Travis Scott gracing the cover of GQ, this takeover paved the way for his debut Saturday Night Live performance, second MTV VMA performance, Astroworld Festival in Houston during which the City of Houston proclaimed November 18th to be Astroworld Day and the gargantuan Astroworld: wish you were here tour in 2018 and 2019.