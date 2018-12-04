RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  04 Dec 2018 16:40 |  By RnMTeam

Skillbox announces its first Lemonade music festival in Goa

MUMBAI: All the music lovers in the city, head to Lemonade for an enthralling evening to be enjoyed with your Friends. Skillbox, an art social network and discovery platform, announces the Music event LEMONADE Festival on 31 December 2018 in Goa.

With 18+ hours of music starting from the noon on New Year’s Eve and lots of new and exciting experiences across the lawns of the resort and the shoreline of Mandrem, the festival promises to be more fun elements in your way and an incredible experience for artists and party animals alike. With a carefully curated line up ranging from reggae and dub to electronic, house, techno and drum n bass with some surprises in between to keep your foot tapping to the early hours of the new year. Will be perform live- across two stages facing the beautiful shores of North Goa at Riva Beach Resort, A Sea side stage with 10,000 lions sound system.

Bringing in the New Year with a dose of overwhelmingly joy and freshness, the first edition of Lemonade Festival brings to you a host of homegrown and big name of international artists- DJs and MCs like- Earl Gateshead (UK), Earl Gateshead began DJing in 1979 when he played Reggae records between punk bands in Brixton.

Ninjha Dread (SWEDEN) RASTAFARI &amp; MENEN GUIDANCE playing roots, rockers and amp; dub music inspired by Jah Jah the most high. Musically elevating sheep to lion

Cisco Kid (SEYCHELLES) MC Cisco aims to blend old school reggae with the heavier bass lines that define modern reggae. Kid&#39;s exclusive lyrical style is a tribute to the Jamaican singers of the seventies, some of whom include Bob Marley, Burning Spear, Gregory Isaacs, U-Roy and, Lone Ranger.

 If you thought it’s over, then it’s not because a mouth-watering and potent drinks catered by the masters to you at Riva to keep the energy going, we are super excited to host everyone at India’s biggest lemonade party! O yeah!!

And of course there is free flowing lemonade for everyone! So, what are you waiting for hangout with your buddies to enjoy the festival because it’s a time to hit by music fever!!

Incorporated in 2016 and based in Gurugram, Skillbox is an art social network and discovery platform that connects artists Musician /Bands, DJ/Producers, Session Artists, Photographers, Designers and Sketch artists- connect with enthusiasts and businesses.

With its Artists Profiles section, artists can easily create visually appealing profiles and gain visibility while promoting themselves. It’s audio streaming service StreamBox, provides musicians a reliable way of showcasing their work to discerning audiences online and monetize their work. Musicians can also stream their music videos with the highest production values. Till date, Skillbox has connected 2000+ Artists and 100+ venues, facilitated 1200+ gigs and generated more than Rs. 1 crore of business for artists and businesses in various categories. 

Tags
Lemonade Gurugram musician bands DJ Producers Skillbox Session Artists Photographers Ninjha Dread StreamBox
Related news
Press Releases | 01 Dec 2018

Barbara Tucker classic 'Beautiful People' blessed by 2018 Floorplan rework

MUMBAI: Following a year of celebrations in aid of Positiva Records’ 25th year, American duo Floorplan - made up of legendary DJ Robert Hood and daughter Lyric - have unveiled their slick rework of Barbara Tucker’s Beautiful People. Tune into the track here

read more
Press Releases | 29 Nov 2018

REZZ delivers rippling rework of Porter Robinson's hit track 'Divinity'

MUMBAI: Canadian DJ and producer, REZZ, has unveiled her thunderous remix of Porter Robinson’s massive hit, Divinity.

read more
Press Releases | 30 Oct 2018

Danny Avila talks ambitions and successes with new single

MUMBAI: Spanish DJ/producer Danny Avila is still riding high off of one of his biggest season’s yet.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Oct 2018

Amsterdam Dance Event rounds up record-breaking 23rd edition

MUMBAI: The 23rd edition of the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) has come to an end in the early hours of Monday morning.

read more
Press Releases | 22 Oct 2018

Martin Garrix Wins The Title Of World No.1 Dj For The Third Consecutive Year!

MUMBAI: The DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Poll results are in. Dutch DJ/Producer Martin Garrix has retained the crown of World’s No.1 DJ for a third consecutive year, since becoming the youngest ever to be voted the World’s No.1 DJ back in 2016.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Big FM announces Season 6 of its award-winning on-air singing talent show 'Benadryl Big Golden Voice'

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the India’s largest radio networks, announces the sixth season of its higread more

Press Releases
The biggest music extravaganza of India, Vh1 Supersonic to unleash its magic this February

MUMBAI: Musically diverse, ambiently extravagant and spiritually free – welcome to the world of read more

Press Releases
JioMusic and Saavn integrate to create South Asia's largest platform for music, media and artists - JioSaavn
,

MUMBAI: Media Private Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (“RIL”), today launchread more

Press Releases
Qwire expands board of directors, adds two prominent media leaders

MUMBAI: Qwire, the SaaS company aiming to transform music for picture, has added two highly experead more

News
Radio AdEx India: Top Advertisers, brands and categories for October 2018

MUMBAI: The Radio AdEx data for October 2018 has some exciting developments.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group