Skillbox announces its first Lemonade music festival in Goa

MUMBAI: All the music lovers in the city, head to Lemonade for an enthralling evening to be enjoyed with your Friends. Skillbox, an art social network and discovery platform, announces the Music event LEMONADE Festival on 31 December 2018 in Goa.

With 18+ hours of music starting from the noon on New Year’s Eve and lots of new and exciting experiences across the lawns of the resort and the shoreline of Mandrem, the festival promises to be more fun elements in your way and an incredible experience for artists and party animals alike. With a carefully curated line up ranging from reggae and dub to electronic, house, techno and drum n bass with some surprises in between to keep your foot tapping to the early hours of the new year. Will be perform live- across two stages facing the beautiful shores of North Goa at Riva Beach Resort, A Sea side stage with 10,000 lions sound system.

Bringing in the New Year with a dose of overwhelmingly joy and freshness, the first edition of Lemonade Festival brings to you a host of homegrown and big name of international artists- DJs and MCs like- Earl Gateshead (UK), Earl Gateshead began DJing in 1979 when he played Reggae records between punk bands in Brixton.

Ninjha Dread (SWEDEN) RASTAFARI & MENEN GUIDANCE playing roots, rockers and amp; dub music inspired by Jah Jah the most high. Musically elevating sheep to lion

Cisco Kid (SEYCHELLES) MC Cisco aims to blend old school reggae with the heavier bass lines that define modern reggae. Kid's exclusive lyrical style is a tribute to the Jamaican singers of the seventies, some of whom include Bob Marley, Burning Spear, Gregory Isaacs, U-Roy and, Lone Ranger.

If you thought it’s over, then it’s not because a mouth-watering and potent drinks catered by the masters to you at Riva to keep the energy going, we are super excited to host everyone at India’s biggest lemonade party! O yeah!!

And of course there is free flowing lemonade for everyone! So, what are you waiting for hangout with your buddies to enjoy the festival because it’s a time to hit by music fever!!

