Watch video: Ariana Grande releases 'Thank U, Next'

After giving fans a brief behind-the-scenes preview, as well as a teaser trailer, Ariana Grande has finally released her Thank U, Next music video. Watch it up above.

In the clip, Grande takes moments from a few iconic early-2000s movies, interpolating Mean Girls, 13 Going on 30,Legally Blonde, and Bring It On.

The clip also stars Mean Girls heartthrob Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), and Grande's former Victorious co-stars Matt Bennett and Victoria Monet. Troye Sivan and Kris Jenner also make cameo appearances.

Thank U, Next which has been sitting atop the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks is the latest piece directed by Ari's frequent collaborator Hannah Lux Davis, and follows Grande's Breathin video which dropped early in November.