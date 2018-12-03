RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  03 Dec 2018 18:40 |  By RnMTeam

Watch video: Ariana Grande releases 'Thank U, Next'

MUMBAI: Initial Online Press Coverage After giving fans a brief behind-the-scenes preview, as well as a teaser trailer, Ariana Grande has finally released her Thank U, Next music video. Watch it up above. 

Watch video here

In the clip, Grande takes moments from a few iconic early-2000s movies, interpolating Mean Girls, 13 Going on 30,Legally Blonde, and Bring It On.

The clip also stars Mean Girls heartthrob Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), and Grande's former Victorious co-stars Matt Bennett and Victoria Monet. Troye Sivan and Kris Jenner also make cameo appearances.

Thank U, Next which has been sitting atop the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks is the latest piece directed by Ari's frequent collaborator Hannah Lux Davis, and follows Grande's Breathin video which dropped early in November.

Tags
Ariana Grande Mean Girls Breathin Legally Blonde Bring It On Matt Bennett
Related news
Press Releases | 21 Nov 2018

David Guetta, J Balvin and Bebe Rexha release spectacular music video for 'Say My Name'

MUMBAI: Three weeks after the single release of Say My Name, David Guetta, J Balvin and Bebe Rexha are now releasing the spectacular music video for the track.

read more
Press Releases | 20 Aug 2018

Ariana Grande releases highly anticipated fourth studio album Sweetener today

MUMBAI: Today, Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum, record-breaking superstar Ariana Grande releases the highly anticipated fourth studio album, Sweetener, via Republic Records.  The album debuted at #1 in over 90 countries on the iTunes Album Chart.  Sweetener includes three previously relea

read more
Press Releases | 21 Jun 2018

Ariana Grande releases 'The Light is Coming' featuring Nicki Minaj

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-nominated, multiplatinum, record-breaking superstar Ariana Granade announces 17 August release date for upcoming highly anticipated fourth studio album Sweetener via Republic Records, unlocking the album’s pre-order and unveiling the official album artwork today.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Apr 2018

Ariana Grande's 'No Tears Left To Cry' a homage to Manchester Arena victims

MUMBAI: Grammy Award nominated, multiplatinum, record-breaking superstar Ariana Grande returns with her brand new single No Tears Left To Cry via Republic Records .

read more
Press Releases | 14 Jan 2017

Ariana Grande and John Legend to perform 'Beauty and the Beast' duet

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling artist Ariana Grande and 10-time Grammy, Oscar®-winning and multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter/ musician John Legend are set to perform the Oscar and Grammy-winning duet ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as the title track for Disney’s upcoming sound

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio AdEx India: Top Advertisers, brands and categories for October 2018

MUMBAI: The Radio AdEx data for October 2018 has some exciting developments.read more

Press Releases
92.7 BIG FM associates with Robinhood army for #NoKhaliPet campaign to fight against malnutrition

MUMBAI: Marking the Human Rights Day, 92.7 BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has assread more

Press Releases
RED FM asks Mumbaikars, 'What's your Status?' on World Aids Day

MUMBAI: India’s strongest and most awarded radio network 93.5 RED FM recently took up a unique inread more

Press Releases
Sports Flashes partners Channel 2 Group Corporation for Global Audio rights of ICC World Cup 2019

MUMBAI: Sports Flashes has announced today about acquiring the rights from the UAE based Channelread more

Press Releases
IRAA 2019 announces appointment of Mujeeb Dadarkar as Awards Director
L-R; Smita Rai, Project Head – Features & Marketing, PALM Expo; Ramesh Chetwani, Exhibition Director, PALM Expo; Anil Chopra, Founder & Director, PALM Expo; Mujeeb Dadarkar, Sound Engineer & Co-Founder, Odble Consultants and Pramod Chandorkar, Director, Soundideaz & Honorary Chairman, IRAA Awards 2019

MUMBAI: Indian Recording Arts Academy (IRAA) governing council consisting of Anil Chopra - Founderead more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group