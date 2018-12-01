Luca Schreiner can't get 'Over You' in brand new release

MUMBAI: With over 50 million streams on Spotify to his name at just 23 years old, Luca Schreiner returns with a new track co-written with Neil Ormandy, the man behind James Arthur’s stellar track Say You Won’t Let Go. Since his cover of Everything But The Girl’s classic anthem, Missing, Luca has gone from strength to strength, having been cherry-picked for remixes by some of the industry’s biggest labels including Universal, Sony and Atlantic. With this new, long-awaited original release he has again cemented himself as one to watch in the dance scene.

The track showcases Luca’s deep and tropical house influences, with an infectious pop-y flare which adds a complimentary groove behind the heartbroken vocal. A soft drop and faint - but ingenious - RnB elements make this a future club classic, as the cool and collected house beat makes for chilled movements and an unforgettable melody.

Having played alongside names including Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens and Kungs at some of the biggest festivals and clubs in the world such as Germany’s World Club Dome and Marquee New York, Luca’s acclaim and success is set to soar, with much more expected of the young German. Grab your copy of Over You, out now via ULTRA Music!