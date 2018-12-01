RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  01 Dec 2018 19:00 |  By RnMTeam

Barbara Tucker classic 'Beautiful People' blessed by 2018 Floorplan rework

MUMBAI: Following a year of celebrations in aid of Positiva Records’ 25th year, American duo Floorplan - made up of legendary DJ Robert Hood and daughter Lyric - have unveiled their slick rework of Barbara Tucker’s Beautiful People.

Tune into the track here

Beautiful People - Floorplan Remix

Beautiful People - Floorplan Remix, a song by Barbara Tucker, Floorplan on Spotify

With the original - co-wrote by Little Louie Vega and Kenny Dope Gonzalez - hitting number #one on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart in 1994, the single also peaked at number 23 in the official UK charts, instantly cementing a spot as a true 90’s dance classic on Positiva Records.

Reimagining the anthem with club-ready beats, in addition to a dynamic dub mix, Floorplan’s mix is the latest production from Robert Hood, the founding member of Underground Resistance alongside Mad Mike Banks and Jeff Mills.

Hailed as a pioneer of minimalist techno, Hood’s Floorplan alter-ego is responsible for several of the underground’s most iconic productions of the past decade, with daughter Lyric joining the project on a permanent basis in 2016 following many years of flirtation with her DJ’ing career.

With Floorplan’s remix following a stellar 2018 for Positiva, the imprint has showcased a series of one-off parties and special releases throughout the year, marking a quarter century at the summit of the industry with remixes of several classics from the likes of Eats Everything, Yotto, Mele, Shadow Child, and many more.

With two of their tracks - Jonas Blue’s Rise, and Tiesto’s Jackie Chan - featuring simultaneously in the Top #five Official UK Charts during summer, the label has once again proved a spiritual home for high-quality productions on both a commercial and more club-ready level.

Tags
Positiva Records Eats Everything Shadow Child Jonas Blue Jackie Chan Tiesto UK Official Charts lyricist Jeff Mills Robert Hood DJ Beautiful People Yotto Mele
Related news
Press Releases | 30 Nov 2018

Lost Stories and Zaeden team up on brand-new melodic masterpiece, 'Uncomplicated'

MUMBAI: A slick and melodic production which showcases the signature styles of the trio, ‘Uncomplicated’ utilizes luscious chord patterns topped with vocals from Matthew Steeper.

read more
Press Releases | 29 Nov 2018

REZZ delivers rippling rework of Porter Robinson's hit track 'Divinity'

MUMBAI: Canadian DJ and producer, REZZ, has unveiled her thunderous remix of Porter Robinson’s massive hit, Divinity.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Nov 2018

Exclusive Tiësto performance at 'Don't Let Daddy Know' Amsterdam 2019

MUMBAI: The successful dance concept Don’t Let Daddy Know has championed Tiësto as the headliner during their annual edition in Amsterdam.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Nov 2018

Florian Picasso continues incredible comeback with 'The Answer' on Musical Freedom

MUMBAI: After staging a triumphant return with the mighty Glitch, earlier this month, Florian Picasso keeps the music flowing.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Nov 2018

Sunburn Arena to host Jonas Blue in India for debut showcase

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum-selling and Brit Award-nominated hitmaker Jonas Blue has taken the music industry by storm in a short span of time. The critically acclaimed prodigy known for his cleverly crafted dance/pop sensibilities will be seen performing live on 13 December 2018 in Mumbai.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Sports Flashes partners Channel 2 Group Corporation for Global Audio rights of ICC World Cup 2019

MUMBAI: Sports Flashes has announced today about acquiring the rights from the UAE based Channelread more

Press Releases
IRAA 2019 announces appointment of Mujeeb Dadarkar as Awards Director
L-R; Smita Rai, Project Head – Features & Marketing, PALM Expo; Ramesh Chetwani, Exhibition Director, PALM Expo; Anil Chopra, Founder & Director, PALM Expo; Mujeeb Dadarkar, Sound Engineer & Co-Founder, Odble Consultants and Pramod Chandorkar, Director, Soundideaz & Honorary Chairman, IRAA Awards 2019

MUMBAI: Indian Recording Arts Academy (IRAA) governing council consisting of Anil Chopra - Founderead more

Press Releases
Saregama enters into a strategic partnership with Harman Kardon

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest music label and youngest movie studio, has entered into a stratread more

Press Releases
BIG FM onboards as the official radio partner for jammin

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the India’s largest radio networks, today announced its exclusive associaread more

Press Releases
MY FM launches fifth edition of 'MY FM Rangrezz'

MUMBAI: Making painting educational for kids, MY FM has launched its fifth edition of MY FM read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group