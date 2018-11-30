RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  30 Nov 2018 20:23 |  By RnMTeam

US house legend Junior Sanchez lands on STMPD RCRDS with the 'Fundamentals EP''

MUMBAI: Junior Sanchez is a legend in the house music game, with remixes and collabs for and with the likes of Daft Punk and Basement Jaxx and countless releases on the scene’s most important labels. Forming one-third of the S-Men crew alongside DJ Sneak and Roger Sanchez, he has also collaborated with everyone from Ninetoes to Demuir, and continues to show his genius on this new EP of house bangers for STMPD RCRDS.

Centered around a dramatic disco string loop, Fundamentals charges forward with snappy, galloping beats, with that sample rising from the depths in classic filter disco fashion. A tense breakdown drives us forward and lets the string sample finally unfold. The massive main breakdown is what really brings the energy, though, with the female vocal commanding “hi-hat” and “bass” a simple yet highly effective touch. This firecracker of a track is guaranteed to get any party rocking into overdrive, channelling classic house flavour.

Tune into the track here

Fundamentals EP by Junior Sanchez

Preview, download or stream Fundamentals EP by Junior Sanchez

Night By Night builds gradually with exotic synth melodies coming into focus as the infectious snare hits build the rhythm. The looping intensity of the melody creates a tense feel as the heady vocal adds the ultimate layer. LFO’d loops add more flavour still, and altogether it’s another superb dancefloor workout.

This EP is the sound of a producer with years of honed experience who knows how to make dancefloors move, and it makes for an exciting new chapter in the rapidly-growing STMPD RCRDS story. With support from Carlo Lio, Nathan Barato, Riva Starr and Mark Jenkyns already, it’s got the big league seal of approval too.

Junior Sanchez the Fundamentals EP is out on STMPD RCRDS on Friday 30 November.

Tags
STMPD RCRDS Fundamentals Mark Jenkyns Roger Sanchez DJ Sneak Riva Starr Nathan Barato Junior Sanchez Fundamentals EP
Related news
Press Releases | 16 Nov 2018

Julian Jordan goes hard on bombastic new cut 'Tell Me The Truth'

MUMBAI: It’s impossible to know where the super-talented Julian Jordan will go next. After the feel-good anthem Never Tired Of You and the infectious bounce of Attention, the follow-up could go in any direction.

read more
Press Releases | 16 Oct 2018

Martin Garrix delivers second monster for ADE week on Yottabyte

MUMBAI: A second Martin Garrix showstopper released the day after his collab with Blinders, Breach (Walk Alone) drops? Yottabyte is another huge new track from Garrix that’s also released this week, ready to destroy ADE dancefloors.

read more
Press Releases | 21 Sep 2018

Loopers comes through with another raucous banger on 'I'm Heavy'

MUMBAI: With massive hits this summer like Drummachine and All On You, Loopers has been on sensational form recently. He continues his immense run of innovative dance floor bangers with the release of I’m Heavy, another thumping slab of dance floor ingenuity for STMPD RCRDS.

read more
Press Releases | 08 Sep 2018

Cazztek goes hip-house on new single 'Down Like That' alongside Man 3 Faces

MUMBAI: Fresh from his first tour of Australia and the intricate, futuristic sounds of his self-released belter, Crazy Things At Night, the amazing Cazztek arrives on STMPD RCRDS with a low-slung slice of modern hip-house that’s immaculately produced.

read more
Press Releases | 08 Sep 2018

Magnificence return to STMPD RCRDS with 'Closer' single and video competition

MUMBAI: With backing from the likes of Tiësto, Don Diablo, Martin Garrix and Swedish House Maffia, Dutch outfit Magnificence have superb pedigree.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Sports Flashes partners Channel 2 Group Corporation for Global Audio rights of ICC World Cup 2019

MUMBAI: Sports Flashes has announced today about acquiring the rights from the UAE based Channelread more

Press Releases
IRAA 2019 announces appointment of Mujeeb Dadarkar as Awards Director
L-R; Smita Rai, Project Head – Features & Marketing, PALM Expo; Ramesh Chetwani, Exhibition Director, PALM Expo; Anil Chopra, Founder & Director, PALM Expo; Mujeeb Dadarkar, Sound Engineer & Co-Founder, Odble Consultants and Pramod Chandorkar, Director, Soundideaz & Honorary Chairman, IRAA Awards 2019

MUMBAI: Indian Recording Arts Academy (IRAA) governing council consisting of Anil Chopra - Founderead more

Press Releases
Saregama enters into a strategic partnership with Harman Kardon

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest music label and youngest movie studio, has entered into a stratread more

Press Releases
BIG FM onboards as the official radio partner for jammin

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the India’s largest radio networks, today announced its exclusive associaread more

Press Releases
MY FM launches fifth edition of 'MY FM Rangrezz'

MUMBAI: Making painting educational for kids, MY FM has launched its fifth edition of MY FM read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group