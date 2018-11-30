Music community comes together to ‘Heal The Music’ with $300,000 raised for Music Health Alliance

MUMBAI: As the second annual - Heal The Music Day wraps for 2018, more than 170 members of the music community – songwriters, musicians, performers, artist managers, publishers, business managers, record labels, trade organizations and more – pledged a percentage of their single-day revenues to support their fellow musicians and peers in the industry in times of medical crisis. With $300,000 raised in support of Music Health Alliance, every dollar donated equals $30 in life-saving healthcare resources. Music Health Alliance’s free services range from access to doctors and hospitals, medicine, health insurance and finding financial assistance during times of illness.

Heal The Music Day is a day of music industry fundraising and awareness for the emergency and ongoing medical needs of our country’s creative community, 76% of whom are self-employed or part of a small business. The majority don’t have access to group health benefits and, in many instances, have limited and unpredictable resources. To participate in Heal The Music Day, members of the music community pledged a percentage of their single day earnings to support the lifesaving services provided by Music Health Alliance. Pledged supporters included: David Adams, Alabama Shakes Touring, Average Joe’s Entertainment, Dan Baird, Jay Barron, Marc Beeson, Richard Bennett, Sam Bush, Blue Bird Cafe, Scott Robinson (Dualtone Records), Jill Brown, Luke Bryan, Dr. Charles Campbell, Jackie Campbell, John Carter Cash, Rosanne Cash, Beth Nielson Chapman, Penelope Crawford, Andrew Combs, Jamie Cheek/FBMM, Elizabeth Cook, Roger Cook, Country Music Association, Rodney Crowell, Dierks Bentley, Dolan Family Foundation, Lynn Evans, Tommy Emmanuel, First Tennessee Bank, FS Wealth Sports and Entertainment, Joe and Phran Galante, The Gause Foundation, Mary Gauthier, Vince Gill, Caroline Gretsch, Girlilla Marketing/Jennie Smythe, Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra), Emmylou Harris, Don Henry, I’m With Her (Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan), Lance Hoppen, Barry Jeffrey, Jewel, Alicia Jones, Kid Rock Foundation, Miranda Lambert, Brenda Lee, Brennan Leigh, Paul Leim, Daniel Levetin, Lighting Association, #LoveWinsRt91, Steve Lukather (Toto), Sharon Mejia, Michael McDonald, James Merkel, Maren Morris, Miles and Music Foundation, Monarch Publicity, Willie Nelson, Dawn Nepp, Greg Oswald, Tina Parol, William Petree, Pilgrimage Festival, Pinnacle Financial Partners, James Pennebaker, Dave Pomeroy, Luke Powers, Margo Price, John Prine, Promethues Trust, Mebane Pruitt, Reba McEntire, Red Light Management, Rebecca Rego, Thomas Rhett, Michael W. Rhodes, Shel, Ken Shepherd, Earle Simmons, Skynrd Foundation, Granger Smith, Steuart Smith (The Eagles), John David Souther, Chris & Morgane Stapleton, Robert and Rebecca Strang, Madeline Stressman, Marty Stuart, Third and Lindsley, Keith Urban, The Vaden Group, The Vagabonds, Jon Vezner, The War and Treaty, Warner Chappell Music, Steve Wariner, Gene Watson, Emily West, Lanny West, John Paul White, Kris Wiatr/Wiatr and Associates, Alex Wightman, Jay and Katherine Williams, Paul Worley, Chely Wright, Yazoo Brewery, and Young Heirlooms. Support from 2017’s inaugural, Heal The Music Day helped to fund Music Health Alliance’s free programs and services in addition to supporting the founding of The Ben Eyestone Fund.

Since its founding in 2013, Nashville-based non-profit Music Health Alliance has:

- Served 9,000 members of the music community nationwide

- Saved over $40,000,000 in healthcare costs including insurance premium savings, medical bill reductions and discounted medications

- Supported our creative community across 38 states and every genre of music

- Spared 428 families from bankruptcy due to a medical crisis

- Provided 8 patients with access to transplants including heart, lung, kidney and liver

- Facilitated access to over 200 trauma counselling sessions for Las Vegas shooting survivors and their families

- As advocates, Music Health Alliance fights so those in our industry never have to feel alone in a health crisis. The nine-person team at Music Health Alliance remove obstacles so patients can receive lifesaving care. Thanks to the direct efforts of Music Health Alliance, members of the music community across the country have gained access to lifesaving cancer treatment, transplants, medications to treat Parkinson’s, end of life care and many other crucial services. Its services are free to any person who has worked in the music industry for two or more years, or who has credited contributions to 4 commercially released recordings or videos. Spouses, partners, and children of qualifying individuals may also receive access to the non-profit’s services from birth to end of life.