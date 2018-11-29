RadioandMusic
Press Release |  29 Nov 2018

REZZ delivers rippling rework of Porter Robinson's hit track 'Divinity'

MUMBAI: Canadian DJ and producer, REZZ, has unveiled her thunderous remix of Porter Robinson’s massive hit, Divinity.

With the original amassing almost 30 million Spotify streams after featuring on Porter’s debut album Worlds, REZZ utilises the vocals of Amy Millan and laces her energetic rework with a range of frenetic hooks in her signature trap-inspired style.

A throbbing production which showcases REZZ’s penchant for rich bass textures, the remix arrives on the back of arguably her busiest year so far. Performing worldwide in 2018, with highly praised performances at Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, Coachella and Electric Zoo to name a few, the Canadian recently played at Red Rocks for her sold-out ‘REZZ Rocks’ show, and delivered her spooktacular Halloween mix, ‘Nightmare on Rezz Street.’

Out now, REZZ’s remix of Porter Robinson’s Divinity arrives in the midst of her Certain Kind Of Magic tour, which will culminate in an eagerly anticipated show in San Francisco on New Year’s Eve.

