RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  28 Nov 2018 19:08 |  By RnMTeam

Return of Kumar Sanu special on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI:  The top 6 contestants of Indian Idol 10 are all set to take you on a pleasant journey of 90’s songs.

Melody King Kumar Sanu will grace the stage once again for ‘Return of Kumar Sanu’ special episode. 90’s rockstar Sanu da will be performing with the amazingly talented Top 6 contestants and for the first time on TV, viewers will get a chance to witness non-stop Medley of 50 songs of Sanu da. Also watch out for Patiala Babes actors Paridhi Sharma and Ashnoor Kaur gracing the stage and giving #Maayoucandoit challenge to everyone out there. Neha Kakkar took the challenge.

 

Tags
Kumar Sanu Indian Idol 10 Neha Kakkar Ashnoor Kaur Paridhi Sharma
Related news
Press Releases | 23 Nov 2018

Salman Ali's performance reminds Zeenat Aman of Amitabh Bachchan on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s biggest singing reality show, Indian Idol 10 has been delighting its audience with soul stirring singing by extraordinary contestants and star-studded episodes week on week.

read more
Press Releases | 21 Nov 2018

Retro special on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Top 7 contestants of Indian Idol are all set to take you on the magical musical journey on Retro Special Episode where Veteran actress Zeenat Aman will grace the stage.

read more
Press Releases | 19 Nov 2018

Jonita Gandhi launches new single 'Taajub Hai' with JetSynthesys' Music Boutique

MUMBAI: JetSynthesys' digital music and video content creation arm Music Boutique yesterday launched its all-new music video with India’s young songstress Jonita Gandhi.

read more
Press Releases | 19 Nov 2018

Neha Kakkar launches new single 'Dil Chahiye' with JetSynthesys' Music Boutique

MUMBAI: JetSynthesys' digital music and video content creation arm Music Boutique today launched its all-new music video with India’s famous playback singer Neha Kakkar.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Nov 2018

Usha Uthup to make an appearance at 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: The top 7 contestants of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 10 are all set to take you on a musical journey through their tribute to singing legends of the nation.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The road ahead for Spotify in Indian market

MUMBAI: In April 2018, the Swedish music streaming giant announced its mega entry in India and bread more

News
Renovation in store for JioMusic as the brand gears to become 'JioSaavn'

MUMBAI: As per the reports by a leading telecom news portal, JioMusic is slated to be upgraded tread more

Press Releases
Magic 106.4 FM brings Bollywood Gharana for Mumbaikars

MUMBAI: The ultimate crossover of Bollywood and classical music is here.read more

News
Recording studio to be set up in Mumbai's Dharavi

MUMBAI : A recording studio will be set up in Mumbai's Dharavi slum locality for nurturing youngread more

News
Radio Mirchi CEO Prashant Panday spills beans on impending takeover of TV Today's radio biz

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi’s taking over of TV Today’s radio biz has been impending since July 2015, wread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group