Return of Kumar Sanu special on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: The top 6 contestants of Indian Idol 10 are all set to take you on a pleasant journey of 90’s songs.

Melody King Kumar Sanu will grace the stage once again for ‘Return of Kumar Sanu’ special episode. 90’s rockstar Sanu da will be performing with the amazingly talented Top 6 contestants and for the first time on TV, viewers will get a chance to witness non-stop Medley of 50 songs of Sanu da. Also watch out for Patiala Babes actors Paridhi Sharma and Ashnoor Kaur gracing the stage and giving #Maayoucandoit challenge to everyone out there. Neha Kakkar took the challenge.