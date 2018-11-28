'Global Citizen episode 1' to be released on 30 November 2018

MUMBAI: Global Citizen EP 1’, an EP of four brand new tracks, will be released on 30 November 2018 through Parlophone Records (and Atlantic Records in the US). The EP features artists including Pharrell Williams, Stormzy, David Guetta, Stargate, Cassper Nyovest, Jozzy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Los Unidades and more.

Proceeds of the EP will support Global Citizen’s campaigns and advocacy efforts to end extreme poverty as well as its work in areas such as gender equality, education, water and sanitation. The project has been spearheaded by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, the curator of Global Citizen’s annual live music festivals.

The EP’s lead track ‘E-Lo’ is available today across all digital platforms and as an immediate download when you pre-order the EP. The song features Los Unidades, Pharrell Williams and Jozzy and is accompanied by a Nelson Mandela inspired lyric video – to mark what would have been the South African leader’s centenary year.

‘Global Citizen EP 1’ full tracklisting:

1. Rise Up (feat. Nelson Mandela) – Stargate

2. E-Lo (feat. Jozzy) – Los Unidades & Pharrell Williams

3. Timbuktu (feat. Stormzy & Jess Kent) – Cassper Nyovest and Los Unidades

4. Voodoo (feat. Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Danny Ocean and David Guetta) – Stargate and Los Unidades

Of the project, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said, “For hundreds of years, we have witnessed the power of music in bringing people together to drive activism and demand change. We are thrilled to release Global Citizen EP 1 with new songs from these incredible artists who stand with us in the fight to defeat extreme poverty, and we are extremely grateful to Dave Holmes, Parlophone Records and Atlantic Records for their dedicated partnership and support as we demand to see an end to extreme poverty by 2030.”

Dave Holmes, Coldplay’s Manager said, "It was a real honour to help further the Global Citizen movement by putting together this release alongside Chris and Parlophone. We've ended up with so many incredible performers, and we're all extremely proud of the finished EP. May it be the first of many."

Mark Mitchell, Co-President, Parlophone Records said, “Global Citizen is an incredible charity that has music running through its veins so it’s great to be able to add to its live scene by working with Chris, Dave, Phil and our friends at Atlantic US and deliver this brilliant EP around the world. From David Guetta to Stormzy, the calibre of artists involved is world class and these amazing tracks will help spread awareness and open up Global Citizen to a whole new audience. I’m personally delighted to be working with Hugh and his team to share exceptional music and help make real change.”