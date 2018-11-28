Exclusive Tiësto performance at 'Don't Let Daddy Know' Amsterdam 2019

MUMBAI: The successful dance concept Don’t Let Daddy Know has championed Tiësto as the headliner during their annual edition in Amsterdam. Ziggo Dome will host the momentous occasion for the sixth year running. On 1 and 2 March 2019, the biggest dance acts of today will take over the venue for a massive weekender.

Amsterdam is traditionally the kick-off city of the world tour of Don’t Let Daddy Know, one of the most acclaimed dance concepts of The Netherlands. Especially for this show Tiësto will give an exclusive and one-off performance in Holland in 2019. In addition to Tiësto, Don Diablo, Coone, Headhunterz, Nicky Romero, Timmy Trumpet, Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman, Sem Vox and Third Party amongst others, will also perform in the Dutch capital.

After Amsterdam, the concept continues to travel around the world and will host events in Myanmar, Chile, Spain, Romania, Thailand, Germany and England.

Don’t Let Daddy Know is the brainchild of E&A Events, known for events such as Kingsland Festival, Martin Garrix ADE and TIKTAK Events.

This year Don’t Let Daddy Know will be organized on Friday (1 March 2018) and Saturday (2 March 2018) in the Ziggo Dome Amsterdam.

For tickets click here: https://www.eventbrite.nl/e/dont-let-daddy-know-march-1-2-2019-tickets-49758820973