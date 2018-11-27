ETEP Moves Europe: Looking back at 4,001 ETEP shows

MUMBAI: With 483 shows by 161 acts at 122 festivals, ETEP has generated a record number of bookings for the fourth consecutive year. Top acts included Superorganism, Zeal and Ardor, Altin Gün, Sigrid and Tamino.

With 19 festival shows, this year’s highest scorer Superorganism managed to break the record number of shows that was previously held by SHAME last year. Eight new festivals, including Chinese event Clockenflap and Stereoleto in Russia will join the talent exchange programme in 2019, meaning that ETEP has expanded its geographical range even further.

ETEP 2018 Artist top 10

Superorganism (gb) – 19 shows

Zeal & Ardor (ch) – 13 shows

Altin Gün (nl) – 10 shows

Sigrid (no) - 10 shows

Tamino (be) – 10 shows

Cari Cari (at) - 8 shows

Tshegue (fr) – 8 shows

Alma (fi) - 7 shows

Dermot Kennedy (ie) - 7 shows

Alice Merton (de) – 6 shows

ETEP 2018 Festival top 10

Reeperbahn (de) – 33 ETEP acts

The Great Escape (gb) – 29 ETEP acts

Iceland Airwaves (is) – 16 ETEP acts

Waves Vienna (at) – 15 ETEP acts

Roskilde (dk) – 13 ETEP acts

Lowlands (nl) – 11 ETEP acts

Rock Werchter (be) – 11 ETEP acts

Tallinn Music Week (ee) – 11 ETEP acts

By:Larm (no) – 10 ETEP acts

Haldern Pop (de) – 9 ETEP acts

ETEP 2019: even more possibilities!

We proudly welcome Clockenflap (cn), Kendal Calling (gb), Mad Cool festival (es), Rolling Stone Park (de), Stereoleto (ru), Truck Festival (gb), Wacken Open Air (de) Y Not Festival (gb) to ETEP in 2019, bringing us to a total of 128 ETEP festivals. Furthermore, we’d like to welcome our new partners: Czech Music Office, LaLa Slovak Music Export and Italia Music Export to the platform. By bringing them in to the ETEP family, ETEP further strengthens the opportunities for emerging European artists both inside and outside Europe.

Looking back at 4,001 ETEP shows

Since the start of the programme in 2003 ETEP has facilitated 4,001 shows by 1,445 acts in 34 countries, and we are very proud to have contributed to the careers of so many talented European acts. Many acts that received support from ETEP at the start of their careers have grown out to be very successful. Over the past 17 years, acts such as Agnes Obel, Ásgeir, Ben Howard, Benjamin Clementine, Calvin Harris, Franz Ferdinand, James Blake, MØ, Noisia, Selah Sue, The Editors, The Kooks, The XX, Within Temptation and Years & Years have greatly benefited from the support of the ETEP programme. More recently, acts such as Idles, Shame, Alma, Aurora and Dua Lipa played some of their first international shows with the support of the European Talent Exchange Programme.

We’re looking forward to seeing what the future brings, but one thing is set in stone: ETEP will continue to grow and offer even more artist great opportunities!