RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  27 Nov 2018 20:09 |  By RnMTeam

DGTL drops first names for Amsterdam 2019 Edition

MUMBAI: DGTL returns to the Amsterdam NDSM-docklands for their annual weekender during Easter 2019. The sustainable festival organisation will, traditionally, open the festival season and will treat national and international audiences to music, art and revolutionary sustainability projects on 19, 20 and 21 April 2018.

The first names of the Amsterdam 2019 line up are revealed and once again DGTL shows they're at the forefront of electronic music festivals in The Netherlands. The special act this year is DJ-duo Disclosure (DJ-set), who are well-known for their hits Latch and You and Me. Also heavyweights Ben Klock, Dixon, Kölsch and Laurent Garnier will make an appearance at the acclaimed festival. As always, live performances are an important part of DGTL's billing, hence GusGus (live), Larry Heard aka Mr. Fingers (live), Rampue (live) and Tourist (live) being amongst the first names announced. The organisation will also showcase local heroes Oceanic, Carista, Titia, and stars in the making such as the Amsterdam duo Parallells (live) who will make their debut at the festival this year. Knowing that this is only a glimpse of what DGTL has in store, with so many artists still to be announced, it's safe to say; DGTL AMS 2019 is a festival that is not to be missed.

Watch teaser here

Log In or Sign Up to View

See posts, photos and more on Facebook.

The festival organisations, who are currently Amsterdam’s most sustainable entrepreneurs, have a mission to become the world's first circular festival by 2020, which includes being completely waste- and emission-free. Huge strides have already been taken to achieve this goal.

 DGTL has many editions around the world, including Barcelona, Madrid, São Paulo, Santiago and Tel Aviv where sustainability also plays an important role. With this, the organisation hopes to be an example for the dance industry and other festivals worldwide.

DGTL’s full line-up will be announced on 8 January 2019. The passepartouts (from €130,- includes Friday opening night, Saturday, Sunday and night program) and weekend tickets (from €82,-) for DGTL Amsterdam 2019 are now on sale. Separate day- and night tickets will be available on 8 January.

Tags
DGTL Electronic Music Amsterdam You and Me DGTL AMS 2019 Electronic Music Festivals Latch
Related news
Press Releases | 14 Nov 2018

Rockpool and Ankytrixx present Saga Sundays at W Goa

MUMBAI: Powered by Ciroc, W Goa in collaboration with Ankytrixx is hosting a one-of-a-kind series of spectacular parties at Rockpool, called Saga Sundays with a line-up of artists such as Olivier Weitter, Almost Human, Rohit Gida, Indira Paganotto and Ankytrixx himself along with W Resident DJ,

read more
Press Releases | 02 Nov 2018

Fast-rising multi-instrumentalist Youngr reveals official bootleg of Don Diablo's latest single, 'Survive'

MUMBAI:Multi-talented percussionist, songwriter and producer, Youngr, has delivered his official bootleg of Don Diablo’s latest single, Survive, featuring two-time Ivor Novello award winner Emeli Sandé, and American rap superstar Gucci Mane.  

read more
Press Releases | 25 Oct 2018

Stunning Acoustic Pop/Rock From Marvin Dee Band's new single 'Bolt Everything Down'

MUMBAI: We have a brand new campaign today from the Netherland's in the shape of Acoustic Pop/Rock from Marvin Dee Band.

read more
Press Releases | 19 Oct 2018

Don Diablo unveils special VIP mix of his Emeli Sandé & Gucci Mane collaboration 'Survive'

MUMBAI: Future-house pioneer Don Diablo has delivered the VIP mix of his latest single Survive featuring two-time Ivor Novello award winner Emeli Sandé, and American rap superstar Gucci Mane.

read more
Press Releases | 19 Oct 2018

Martin Garrix launches book 'LIFE = CRAZY' at X BANK in Amsterdam

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix’s book LIFE = CRAZY is officially on sale, which was celebrated with the book launch at X BANK in Amsterdam yesterday.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Recording studio to be set up in Mumbai's Dharavi

MUMBAI : A recording studio will be set up in Mumbai's Dharavi slum locality for nurturing youngread more

News
Radio Mirchi CEO Prashant Panday spills beans on impending takeover of TV Today's radio biz

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi’s taking over of TV Today’s radio biz has been impending since July 2015, wread more

Press Releases
BIG FM is radio partner of The Indian Express 26/11 for 'Stories of Strength'
,

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India's largest radio networks has associated with The Indian Express forread more

Press Releases
Gaana tunes-up app for an elevated user experience!

MUMBAI: Gaana, the leading music streaming player in the Indian market has rolled out a new versread more

News
Ultra Media and Entertainment have exclusively acquired music rights of much-awaited film 'Rangeela Raja'

MUMBAI: Ultra Media and Entertainment have acquired the music rights of the upcoming Bollywood fread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group