NCPA presents the second edition of 'Pravaha Dance Festival: From Experiences to Creations'

MUMBAI: The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) announces the second edition of NCPA Pravaha Dance festival. Scheduled to take stage on 16 and 21 December at the grand NCPA TATA theatre, NCPA Pravaha Dance festival will feature new choreographies by acclaimed performers like Madhavi Mudgal, Vaibhav Arekar, Mallika Sarabhai and Geeta Chandran.

According to Swapnokalpa Dasgupta, Head of Dance Programming NCPA, “Pravaha Dance Festival was conceptualised with the objective to provide a platform for New Creations in Indian dance. Madhaviji’s Sankalan is a bouquet of her new short choreographic pieces where as Vaibhavji and Geethaji are premiering their full length productions in Mumbai. Mallikajis Svakranti has been revisited and restructured for the festival. Every performance has its own unique taste and we are hopeful that this year the audience would be thrilled to experience such a unique array of new choreographies.

The two day festival will commence on 16 December with Sankalan by Madhavi Mudgal and Troupe and Grishma-Varsha-Shishir-Vasant by Vaibhav Arekar and Sankhya Dance Company.

Senior Odissi artist and Padmashree awardee Madhavi Mudgal comes from a family of illustrated Indian Classical Musicians. She is the daughter of Professor Vinay Chandra Maudgalya, the founder of Gandharva Mahavidyalaya. She is known for choreographic brilliance that blends the neat artistry with the surreal music composed by her brother Padmashree awardee Madhup Mudgal.

Through Sankalan she presents five different choreographies. Her performance will include concepts like Ahvan- Rig Vedic Hymns to Agni; Ragamalika Pallavi- a dance tapestry using musical modes and rhythmic structures; Teevra Madhyam - formations derived from a single musical note; Vasant - the advent of spring; Taopoi: a traditional folk tale from Odisha. Known for the unique style of music that she uses, Madhavji’s production will be equally appealing to Indian Music lover as well as dance lover.

Grishma-Varsha-Shishir-Vasant by Vaibhav Arekar is a work of choreographed poetry on Seasons as experienced outside and within where dancers paint an external frame of seasons as seen and felt. From within them arises the personal story of anger and conflict; of love and pain; of void and isolation and of hope-celebration.

Grishma– Summer is portrayed through the fire that burns the forest representing the inner conflicts that devours the man.

Varsha –Monsoon is shown with the parched earth yearning for rains, just as a lover yearns for her beloved.

Shishir – Autumn symbolizes nothingness in life and what remains when everything is scattered away

And finally Vasanta– Spring, where the ritual of life continues relentlessly bringing hope and happiness

21 December will feature Anekanta by Geeta Chandran and Natya Vriksha Dance Company, followed by an intensely personal dance theatre performance by Mallika Sarabhai and Troupe, Svakranti- The Revolution Within.

Rooted in the Jaina Philosophy, Anekanta recognizes that there are multiple realities to every issue. Anekanta celebrates acceptance of multiple truths, embracing diversity and of universal acceptance, portrayed through Bharatanatyam Group Choreographies by (Padmashri) Geeta Chandran and her Natya Vriksha Dance Company. The production has been created using the traditional compositions from the repertoire of classical music and dance, skillfully woven together to represent the philosophy of Anekanta through conceptual and body movements. Each choreography translates the expression of how there can be multiple interpretations of the universal truth by incorporating multiplicity, conflicts between the real and imagined, celebrating opposites, experiencing differences and unity through aural processes and celebrating the coexistence of multiple realities and approaches.

In Svakranti - The Revolution within, an intensely personal dance theatre performance, where Mallika Sarabhai uses multimedia, theatre, music and dance to trace the journey of women seekers of truth and to contextualize them in the world today. In an imagined conversation with Mahatma Gandhi, Mallika Sarabhai traverses the lives of women, who have struggled non-violently with truth through the ages, questioning the relevance of this path today.