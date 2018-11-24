Akuratyde delivers dynamic debut album 'Past Lives' 12-track production follows 2015 EP, 'Embrace' on Blu Mar Ten Music

MUMBAI: West-Coast based artist Akuratyde has delivered his stunning debut album, 'Past Lives', a 12-track collection of the DnB star’s deeply personal body of work, drawn from moments and experiences in the artist's own life.

Celebrating wonderment, and intimately articulating loss, the album reflects on meaning and purpose, and echoes some of the Autonomic movement's richer moments, with hand-crafted synths and Akuratyde's own guitar-playing skills draped lovingly over each track. A supporting cast of glitched-out percussion, fragmented vocals and warping bass completes the ensemble, which showcases Akuratyde’s penchant to make music that strikes an emotional chord in his listeners.

Packed with the rumbling chords of opener Come True, Akuratyde demonstrates his penchant for uniquely blending uptempo productions with a downtempo feel, lacing ‘Wonder, Love & Loss’ with a rich melancholy, and ‘November’s End’ with wistful chord patterns. Incorporating his affinity for reverb soaked synthesizers and dreamy guitar riffs, Akuratyde’s music is the perfect mix of melodic hooks and immersive beats. He has created something that is simultaneously raw and passion-filled, with subtle beautiful undertones that are guaranteed to move the listener.

Drawing his inspiration from Southern California’s breathtaking panoramic landscapes, Akuratyde is a musician driven by a passion to create and has spent his life expressing his talents in a variety of media.

With ‘Past Lives’ following Akuratyde’s 2015 EP, Embrace on Blu Mar Ten Music, the new album is set for release on 23rd November.

Past Lives Tracklist:

01 Come True (feat Monika)

02 Without You

03 Plume

04 Wonder, Love & Loss

05 Find My Way

06 Into The Sea

07 Lost Summer

08 November’s End

09 Past Lives

10 Complications

11 The Well (feat Conduct)

12 Letting Go