RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  23 Nov 2018 18:36 |  By RnMTeam

Classical musician Ustad Imrat Khan passes away at 83

MUMBAI: Indian classical music doyen, Ustad Imrat Khan, known for promoting the sitar and the surbahar internationally, has passed away in the United States at the age of 83, his family said on Friday.

Khan breathed his last in a hospital in St. Louis on Thursday after a stroke. He was unwell for quite some time and was hospitalised last week. He had been living in St. Louis for well over two decades. 

"No words can express the loss… May Allah bless his soul," Khan's bereaved nephew, Hidayat Husain Khan, said confirming his death. The funeral is expected to take place on Saturday. 

He belonged to the Etawa Gharana, which traces its origins through an unbroken line of celebrated musicians to the 16th Century, where training was passed down from father to son for almost 400 years. 

Khan was the younger brother of sitar maestro Ustad Vilayat Khan and was born in what was then Calcutta into a family of musicians. 

His father was Enayat Khan, recognised as a leading sitar and surbahar player of his time, as had been his grandfather, Imdad Khan before him. His father died when Khan was a child and he was raised by his mother, Bashiran Begum, and her father, singer Bande Hassan Khan. 

In 1944, the family moved to Bombay (now Mumbai), where he learned extensively from his uncle Wahid Khan. In 1961, he performed at the Edinburgh International Festival. The year also saw his first concerts in Berlin and London and first recordings for BBC radio and television. He also performed at the Cannes Film Festival in 1970. 

From then onwards, Khan had performed and recorded solo, playing both sitar and surbahar, and appeared at numerous music festivals across the globe. 

The noted musician was disappointed that the Indian government never recognised his contributions, even as several of his juniors and those who trained under him were presented with Padma awards. 

Khan had turned down the Padma Shri last year and expressed his disappointment publicly, saying that the recognition had come too late. 

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Padma Shri Ustad Imrat Khan Cannes Film Festival United States Hidayat Husain Khan Enayat Khan Classical musician
Related news
Press Releases | 14 Sep 2018

Elephante unveils his very own 'Oo Mix' for chart-topping single 'The In Between'

MUMBAI: With The In Between currently at number eight in Billboard’s Dance Airplay Chart marking Tim’s first entrance into the Top 10 and remaining on the chart for sixteen weeks since its initial release.

read more
Press Releases | 03 Feb 2017

Willie Nelson premieres 13 Stellar new songs on 'God's Problem Child'

MUMBAI: Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, will release 'God's Problem Child', Willie Nelson's new studio album on Friday, 28 April.

read more
Press Releases | 20 Jun 2015

Janet Jackson concert tickets for sale

MUMBAI: For fans just waiting to see Janet Jackson hit the stage again, 2015 is going to be a great year. The legendary performer announced earlier this year that she would be releasing new music and would be hitting the road again for a brand new tour.

read more

RnM Biz

News
T-Series mains Bhushan Kumar and Vinod Bhanushali credit ‘content’ for their chance to become number one YouTube channel in the world

MUMBAI: With what has kept the world guessing is the neck-throat between T-Series and PewDiePie, read more

News
To be able to perform and stand for your county is one of the lifetime experiences: RJ Devaki on International Radio Festival 2018

MUMBAI: One of the most astounding RJs and Red FM fame RJ Devaki from Ahmedabad was chosen as thread more

News
BARC Week 46: Zoom faces a major dip this week

MUMBAI: In Week 46 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii has dropped in its numread more

News
RAM Week 44: Radio stations maintain positions

MUMBAI: In Week 44 of Ram Ratings, radio stations have maintained positions.read more

Press Releases
Ishq 104.8 FM launches Dabur Amla presents 'What Women Want' with Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI: Ishq 104.8 FM, India’s first romantic radio station, announces the launch of its new shoread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group