Press Release |  22 Nov 2018 20:27 |  By RnMTeam

'Survive' reaches Top 30 on Global Shazam chart

MUMBAI: Don Diablo’s latest track Survive featuring the soulful Emeli Sandé and trap-rapper Gucci Mane is everything it promised it would be and more. Since its release the track has been consistently climbing up the charts around the globe. Having already reached #28 on the Global Shazam Charts, it has topped the charts in numerous countries across Europe (including being #two in Russia) and is close to breaking the Global Top 20, Survive has become the hit producer’s next global anthem.

 A stand-out tune that is not only a viral success on streaming platforms, but equally successful ‘on air’, positioning itself at #10 on the Russian Radio Charts and holding steady on top airplay charts in Germany, Italy and many other others. So far, the track has been streamed more than 10 million times across the streaming platforms, and the videos have accumulated close to 6 million views, with more to come.

Don Diablo’s career continues to reach new heights. The Dutch DJ/Producer was just recently ranked #seven on DJ Mag's annual Top 100 DJs list, claiming the Future House crown once again this year, and was also named the #one Most Played Producer of The Year by 1001 Tracklists based on data from the podcasts, radio shows and set lists of other DJs. His upcoming show in Amsterdam at the AFAS Live arena was sold out over four months in advance. Don’s talent does not end with producing music; he has also collaborated with Walt Disney to design a new STAR WARS x Hexagon clothing line, pushing his innovative label to new heights in 2018.

