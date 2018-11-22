Craftsvilla's latest campaign #JudgeMeNot using music to spread the message

MUMBAI: Breaking stereotypes and shackles of size, shape, colour, choices preferred by women, Craftsvilla, India’s leading ethnic fashion and lifestyle brand launches its latest campaign, #JudgeMeNot. Craftsvilla believes and strongly advocates the fact that fashion and beauty are above labels. This new campaign is a step towards promoting this core belief of the brand.

The campaign has on boarded Subhiksha Rangarajan, a leading musician, artist Kuvelu Tetseo, of the Tetseo Sisters quartet from Nagaland. These talented women have created Hindi and English songs cheering women across the country to join the cause, a cause dedicated to every woman’s true self.

Subhiksha aka Susha’s song draws a parallel between nature and judgements. The rain does not differentiate between people when it pours down on to earth; neither does nature and lovingly accepts everyone. The Hindi song, called Kaun Kise Parkhe is live on YouTube.

Watch video here

The brand has also collaborated with leading Bollywood celebrity Sunny Leone.

Women are often subjected to judgements at various points in their lives- whether it is their outer appearance, career choices or even lifestyle. With this campaign, the brand celebrates women, their varied preferences and hopes to encourage people across the country to follow the same.

Kuvelu’s song encourages women to follow their heart and love themselves (and their choices). Whether it is choosing to sport a pixie cut or stay a Rapunzel; or about being a doctor or just a dreamer.

Watch the peppy English song here

Commenting on this campaign, Craftsvilla Co-founder Monica Gupta said, “Over the years, our culture and society has increasingly stereotyped women, constantly labelling them, pressure of perceptions, judging them for appearance and choices. Through our campaign, we attempt to empower women by not being harsh on their selves and instead embrace the way they truly are. The campaign resonates with Craftsvilla’s ethos of celebrating the modern Indian woman.”

Craftsvilla has also collaborated with 150+ women influencers from all walks of life spanning across the country including fashion influencers, women bikers, and transgender personalities. Each of these spirited personalities will talk about how they truly live the campaign theme in their personal lives and how it has made a difference to them.