'Country' singer Sandra Lynn makes Ryman Auditorium debut with performance on new Holiday single

MUMBAI: Country music singer/songwriter Sandra Lynn celebrated a career milestone last night when she made her debut performance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN at the 2018 Christmas 4 Kids live concert event. Lynn also took the opportunity to debut her new holiday single, My Christmas Wish for You in her first live performance of the song, further sweetening the moment. The track was written by Grammy Award-winning, hit songwriters, Linda Thompson and Richard Marx as well as produced by Grammy Award-winning engineer and producer, Ben Fowler.

“I cannot put into words how truly magical and special it was to have my dream come true of performing at the Ryman Auditorium, last night, in the company of such incredible artists, and to be welcomed by the legendary TG Sheppard and Kelly Lang," said Lynn. "The Christmas 4 Kids organization is doing truly amazing work, and I’m honored to have been a small part of giving hundreds of kids a Christmas Wish this holiday season,” he further added.

The Christmas 4 Kids’ non-profit concert works to provide underprivileged children in Middle Tennessee with their very own Christmas shopping spree. The funds generated by the Ryman concert are used to give over 400 children from 29 different schools, a day-long shopping excursion.