NCPA celebrates nine countries, one Language at the International Jazz Festival 2018

MUMBAI: After an unbelievably successful last year of the International Jazz Festival, NCPA is back with a larger than life second season. Scheduled from 23 to 25 November 2018, the festival will feature the crème de la crème of the jazz world. Focusing on the idea of nine countries, one language, the festival will host prominent artists from France, Canada, Italy, Hungary, Japan, Australia, Cuba, Brazil, New York and India.

Commenting on the festival, International Music General Manager Farrahnaz Irani, says, “NCPA has been promoting jazz for a decade now. The International Jazz Festival is our attempt at bringing together the best jazz musicians from around the world under one roof. This year is extremely special to us since we have the Clifford Brown Legacy Band perform here at the NCPA and pay tribute to the jazz master Clifford Brown. With such incredibly talented musicians performing this year, we look forward to making it yet another memorable season.”

Congratulating NCPA on this season of the festival, living jazz legend Sonny Rollins exclaims, “It is wonderful of you to honor the young lion of jazz and my dear friend, Clifford Brown. Clifford was not only a great musician but also a perfect example of what it means to be an impeccable human being. I know it because I have had the honour of sharing the stage with him. I wish NCPA all the luck for a wonderful and successful season of the Jazz Festival.”

The festival will open on November 23rd with a rousing performance by the first Latin band of the season – Los Gatos Ay Mamá featuring Cuban percussionist Miguelo Valdez along with Pradyumna Manot (piano) and Aditi Malhotra (vocals). On the same day, Australia's finest contemporary saxophonist Mike Rivett will perform with Japan's top rhythm section in the band Bungalow featuring piano maestro Koichi Sato with Ko Omura (drums) and Kosuke Ochiai (bass).

The next day of the festival, 24 November, the second Latin band Jazz Samba Express featuring pianist/vocalist Jim Porto, Robertinho Bastos on multiple percussions and Italians Francesco Lento on trumpet will celebrate the exotic rhythms and melodies from Brazil. The band will also consist of Gianluca Liberatore on acoustic bass and Hungarian Aron Nyiro on drums from the previous season. The band along with Jim Porto brings to the audience sensuous sounds from Brazil.

Following the Jazz Samba Express, the much sought after quartet from New York, the Ari Roland Quartet will be the next band to take the stage. The band will transport the audience to the jazz dives of Greenwich Village with their unique two-saxophone section.

The last day 25 November will feature another New York based band, MND FLO with Simon Moullier playing the rarely heard vibraphone. The band also features brothers Alexander Toth (bass) and Anthony A. Toth (drums) along with Sharik Hasan on piano. The band has recently launched an album titled From Time that touches on the time the group has all known each other. The band will break down the walls of whatever frame of mind the audience might be in, invite them to be in the moment with them, and just let their MND FLO.

For the grand finale, The Clifford Brown Legacy Band will celebrate the trumpet wizardry of the late Clifford Brown. This Legacy band has been especially put together for the festival by the late maestro's son, Clifford Brown Jr. and features the maestros grandson; Clifford Brown III on the trumpet, Rayford Griffin and Miles Davis' one time saxophone player Bennie Maupin. This will be the first tribute to Clifford Brown anywhere outside the United States of America.

The curtains will close with a mélange of distinguished, surprising and bespoke sounds with two jam Sessions. The Latin Jam Session will feature musicians from the bands Los Gatos Ay Mamá and The Jazz Samba Express playing together. The Blues Jam Session featuring all the bands at the festival will bring the festival to a spectacular close.

With such a stellar lineup this season, it will be hard to remain seated!