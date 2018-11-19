RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  19 Nov 2018 16:30 |  By RnMTeam

Raja Kumari's new single 'Shook' is all fire

MUMBAI: Powerhouse rapper and GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter Raja Kumari released her brand new single Shook that has been getting rave reviews from the international press.

The song was written by Kumari in collaboration with Sean Garrett, who produced the track. The anthem is set to appear on her forthcoming new EP, which is set for release in early 2019 via Epic Records.

Shook once again illuminates the international consciousness and genre-bending stylings synonymous with Raja Kumari’s signature sound. Incorporating global rhythms, hip-hop attitude, and pop ambition, the track simmers as a musical melting pot punctuated by razor-sharp lyricism and vibrant melodies. It stands out as yet another anthem from the rising songstress. Inciting excitement among her fans, earlier this week Kumari shared a heartfelt personal statement on Instagram about her forthcoming project and the single.

Of “Shook” in particular, Kumari exclaimed, “This song is for the people. Our third eyes are open. Don’t get in our way.”

The game is about to get Shook as Raja Kumari vaults to the forefront of the culture in 2018.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Raja Kumari Instagram Grammy Epic Records Shook
Related news
Press Releases | 30 Jul 2018

Junior Black and Jaylien team up for 'Easy Loving'

MUMBAI: Italian DJ and producer Junior Black joins forces with American singer/songwriter Jaylien for new single, Easy Loving.

read more
Press Releases | 06 Jul 2018

Avina Shah releases an Asha Bhosle medley

MUMBAI: Launching an all-girl band is something Avina has always wanted to do, which is in line with her ‘female empowerment’ message that she portrays through her music.

read more
Press Releases | 22 Jun 2018

Grammy award nominated Raja Kumari releases new single 'I Did It'

MUMBAI: Cross-cultural powerhouse and Grammy Award-nominated songwriter Raja Kumari releases an inspired new single today, “I Did It”. The video has been shot by the multi-talented American director, video editor and filmmaker Matt Alonzo and features Raja Kumari dancing to a mix of Indian ethni

read more
Press Releases | 20 Jun 2018

HRVY's single 'Hasta Luego' set to become one of 2018's hottest anthems

MUMBAI: Rising pop sensation HRVY released his brand new single 'Hasta Luego', a duet with Latin pop princess Malu, and is set to become one of 2018's hottest anthems. This song has created a raging sensation with the youth.

read more
Press Releases | 18 Jun 2018

Raja Kumari releases new single 'I Did It'

MUMBAI: Cross-cultural powerhouse and Grammy Award-nominated songwriter Raja Kumari releases an inspired new single today, I Did It.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Indie Music Label to take Global Music on new Heights
,

MUMBAI: After hugely successful collaborations with some of Indian music’s biggest names, Indie read more

Press Releases
MY FM hikes ad rates by 15%

MUMBAI:  India's largest print media company and home to flagship newspapers Dainik Bhaskar, Divread more

Press Releases
ALT Balaji unveils the soulful music album of its upcoming web-series 'Broken'
,

MUMBAI: ALT Balaji, known for its captivating content library of originals unveiled the music alread more

News
India Voice Fest is my small contribution to the field and my own fraternity: Darrpan Mehta

MUMBAI: They might not sing but their voices capture our hearts equally.  The voice-over or dubbread more

News
Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati attends finale of 'NE Body Can Sing' in Shillong

MUMBAI: Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati, who is currently on a day-long-visit to Guwahatread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group