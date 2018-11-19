Raja Kumari's new single 'Shook' is all fire

MUMBAI: Powerhouse rapper and GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter Raja Kumari released her brand new single Shook that has been getting rave reviews from the international press.

The song was written by Kumari in collaboration with Sean Garrett, who produced the track. The anthem is set to appear on her forthcoming new EP, which is set for release in early 2019 via Epic Records.

Shook once again illuminates the international consciousness and genre-bending stylings synonymous with Raja Kumari’s signature sound. Incorporating global rhythms, hip-hop attitude, and pop ambition, the track simmers as a musical melting pot punctuated by razor-sharp lyricism and vibrant melodies. It stands out as yet another anthem from the rising songstress. Inciting excitement among her fans, earlier this week Kumari shared a heartfelt personal statement on Instagram about her forthcoming project and the single.

Of “Shook” in particular, Kumari exclaimed, “This song is for the people. Our third eyes are open. Don’t get in our way.”

The game is about to get Shook as Raja Kumari vaults to the forefront of the culture in 2018.

(Source: IANS)