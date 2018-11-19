Jonita Gandhi launches new single 'Taajub Hai' with JetSynthesys' Music Boutique

MUMBAI: JetSynthesys' digital music and video content creation arm Music Boutique yesterday launched its all-new music video with India’s young songstress Jonita Gandhi. This is the second single to be released from the exclusive property - 'OnePlus Playback' by Music Boutique and smartphone manufacturer OnePlus to promote Indipop music in the country.

With its first single 'Ishare Tere' leading the charts on YouTube, ‘Taajub Hai’ is OnePlus Playback’s latest music video by Jonita Gandhi, produced & curated by Shamir Tandon. The song is a reflection of the pop singer’s fun, youthful and jovial personality with a quirky and fun-loving take on the inner dialogue between the mind and the heart of a girl next door.

Speaking about the music video, Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman and CEO, JetSynthesys said, "The immense popularity of Music Boutique's single Ishare Tere sheds light on the growing preference for new music among the Indian audience across the globe. With the release of Jonita's new single, we believe that it will strike a chord with music lovers. What adds to the vibe of the song are the funky, colorful visuals and youthfulness that Jonita brings to it.”

Shamir Tandon said, “We at Music Boutique, as part of the well diversified JetSynthesys Group, are thrilled to launch yet another music video, this time with Jonita Gandhi. Jonita’s single brings a lot of freshness to the Indian music scene and her music video is sure to create ripples among the younger generation.”

On the release of her new single ‘Taajub Hai’, Jonita Gandhi said, “I’m excited about Taajub Hai! It’s been a really fun project to work on, composed by Gulraj Singh and lyrics written by Manoj Yadav for OnePlus Playback. The song and the video showcases a different side of me that I feel is very much “me” and that made it even more fun. I think quirky is the best way to describe it.”

On a journey to revive the era of Indipop music videos and singles in India, 'OnePlus Playback' plans to release singles every few weeks. The lineup for the next couple of months includes music by Sufi-pop star Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the Kakkar siblings Tony, Neha and Sonu, and Mumbai rapper Divine, amongst others.