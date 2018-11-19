RadioandMusic
Press Release |  19 Nov 2018

Jonas Blue unveils vibrant new remix package for hit single 'Polaroid' featuring Liam Payne and Lennon Stella

MUMBAI: Following the release of his debut album Blue, platinum-selling hitmaker Jonas Blue has delivered the dynamic remix bundle for his latest single Polaroid featuring Liam Payne and Lennon Stella, the original, which has already gained monumental success, surging to over 50 million global audio streams. 

Tune into the track here



With R3HAB recently spinning his own big-room rework of the hit, the latest remix package sees Jonasteam up with GRAMMY-nominated New Yorker CID on their collaborative mix; a club rework that harks back to the funkier sound of Ibiza in the early noughties.

With hugely popular French producer Hugel - best known for his huge single ‘I Believe I’m Fine’ (65 million Spotify streams) - offering a more bass-heavy feel to ‘Polaroid’, the track follows his massive remix of El Profesor’s Bella Ciao, which dominated dancefloors globally throughout summer 2018.

Next up are the warm grooves of Zac Samuel, the DJ responsible for remixes with the likes of Syn Cole(‘Got The Feeling’), Alice Chater (Heartbreak Hotel) and M.O (Who Do You Think Of?), as well as previous productions with Years & Years, Hannah Wants, SeeB, and Zara Larsson. 

The package is rounded off by Nolan Van Lith’s mix, with the 21 year-old producer adding a slick down-tempo trap feel to his production. The rework follows the Detroit-artist’s recent remix for The Chainsmokers’ Side Effects.

Following another huge summer for unstoppable hit-maker Jonas, who enjoyed a successful Balearic residency at Hi Ibiza, Polaroid looks set to follow in the footsteps of Jonas’ previous single Rise (over 750 million global streams), and follows the launch of his debut album Blue last Friday, a 15-track production packed with all of the UK star’s biggest hits, including his stellar singles, Fast Car, Perfect Strangers’ and Mama

Amassing 4 Brit Award nominations, Jonas continues his meteoric rise, and has also recently launched his own record label, Blue Future. The remix package for Polaroid, including cuts from CID, Hugel, Zac Samuel, and Nolan Van Lith, is out today, Friday, 16 November 2018.

Jonas Blue Polaroid Liam Payne Lennon Stella CID HUGEL Zac Samuel Nolan van Lith The Chainsmokers Rise Years & Years Hannah Wants Seeb Zara Larsson Mama Fast Car Perfect Strangers
