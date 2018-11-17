Dutch Producer Eelke Kleijn reveals stunning third artist album 'Moments Of Clarity'

MUMBAI: Inspiring Dutch producer Eelke Kleijn proudly presents his third stunning album, Moments Of Clarity. Drawing on his career DJing on dancefloors around the world as well as his work as a film & TV composer and his background playing piano, guitar and bass, it effortlessly blends club sounds with the melodic integrity required for home listening.

“Moments Of Clarity is about those rare moments where everything seems to come together and fall into place.” he explains. “You find them in all aspects of life, not just in music. They don’t come along often, but when they do I always treasure them. Every track on the album finds its origin in one of those moments,” he further adds.

Clarity is indeed the watchword here, both in terms of his refined production aesthetic and the composition of the tracks themselves. Every element is felt in precise detail. Nothing is wasted, or overcooked.

Moments Of Clarity by Eelke Kleijn Built around the concept of sudden strokes of genius and fleeting brilliance, Eelke Kleijn's third artist album sees the Rotterdam-based, multi-discipline composer return to the basics while building on all of his previous works.

Maschine 1.0 kicks off in classic Eelke Kleijn fashion, with graceful orchestral strings gliding over a delicate, atmospheric groove, building to a dazzling melodic synth solo. Lost Souls takes a more direct approach, with Ost’s sublime vocals and dulcet pianos pitched against brooding, driving bass tones. 1,000 Lights-originally composed as part of a huge drone installation at Burning Man provides a dreamy respite with its twinkling pianos and beatless beauty.

The Calling is a joyous slice of dancefloor gold, with subtle melodic elements and pleasing bass throbs cut through with a bold lead line. Drive takes its cues from classic Italo disco with its pleasingly arpeggiated bass and synth combos, making for a fist-pumping, uplifting ride. Glass Waves provides a mesmerising, cinematic interlude that makes Kleijn’s prowess as a film and TV composer incredibly clear, while the brooding low end and beautiful scales of Punta Cana take things into a darker direction.

De Orde Van De Nacht (Part 2) is a continuation of the 2017 original, and is a wonderfully atmospheric breakbeat roller with soaring pads and chord progressions, while Mojo’s Tale is a slinky slice of progressive house driven by an elastic, funk-fuelled bassline. Maschine 2.0 increases the intensity of the album to its most potent peak, with rasping techno synth rhythms and taut percussion driving this hard-edge track forward like a juggernaut. It’s no surprise that it has been a huge track in Solomun’s sets in recent months. The title track is another sumptuous break beat number, with the album’s most stunning string section working its way over a spacious, glacial arrangement. René’s shimmering; trancey tones make for a perfect ambient closer to round off this magical record.

The upcoming prospect of his new live/DJ hybrid shows is incredibly exciting, with the music on this superb record perfectly suited for dynamic recreations with a degree of spontaneity. Sophisticated, accomplished and diverse, it represents everything that’s so compelling about this continually flourishing artist.