RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  17 Nov 2018 09:00 |  By RnMTeam

CamelPhat and Cristoph team up to deliver eagerly anticipated Ibiza anthem 'Breathe'

MUMBAI: Fresh from a huge summer residency at Balearic superclub Hï Ibiza, Grammy nominees CamelPhat have teamed up with fast-rising UK producer Cristoph to deliver Breathe, one of this year’s most widely popular productions.

Having wreaked havoc across dancefloors at Hï Ibiza all summer, Breathe utilises the emotive vocals of Jem Cooke, and displays the slick signature sound of both CamelPhat and Cristoph, who have been making waves through the industry on account of their powerful production prowess.

Released on Pryda Presents, Breathe is laced with an atmospheric build, and sees Cristoph team up with CamelPhat, the widely acclaimed British pair made up of Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala. 

Having garnered widespread support on their recent rumbler Panic Room, the duo - like Cristoph - have spent much of the summer season supporting Eric Prydz during the Swede’s sold-out Tuesday night events at Hï Ibiza, the extravagant venue built on the site of former Balearic institute, Space. Dropping Breathe in a number of their sets, the track has been receiving huge crowd reaction, and is now set for release on Eric Prydz’s label.

The PRYP005 release follows the imprint’s previous productions, which include Cristoph’s Feel, ‘Voice of Silence’ and ‘EPOCH.’ Bringing his atmospheric productions to all corners of the globe, Cristoph’s sumptuous tones have seen the DJ play at various festivals and events, including Tomorrowland, Hideout, Parklife, Creamfields, Ultra Miami, & EDC Las Vegas.

‘Breathe’ was released yesterday, cementing a spot as one of 2018’s biggest tracks.

Tags
Eric Prydz Breathe Tomorrowland Parklife Creamfields Ultra Miami EDC Las Vegas Feel Hï Ibiza
Related news
Press Releases | 12 Nov 2018

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano team up with Marc Volt on 'In My Mind'

MUMBAI: Just back from their seven-leg Asia tour, energetic DJ duo Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, release yet another banger: In My Mind. The track is released on their own SONO Music imprint and is collaboration with upcoming Dutch producer Marc Volt, who has relea

read more
Press Releases | 12 Nov 2018

MK reveals Boston Bun remix of 'Back & Forth'

MUMBAI: MK (Marc Kinchen) has unveiled the Boston Bun Disco Frenetico Remix of UK Top 20 single, Back & Forth, a dynamic collaboration with Platinum-selling, Brit Award nominee Jonas Blue, and chart-topping artist and songwriter, Becky Hill. 

read more
Press Releases | 02 Nov 2018

Fast-rising multi-instrumentalist Youngr reveals official bootleg of Don Diablo's latest single, 'Survive'

MUMBAI:Multi-talented percussionist, songwriter and producer, Youngr, has delivered his official bootleg of Don Diablo’s latest single, Survive, featuring two-time Ivor Novello award winner Emeli Sandé, and American rap superstar Gucci Mane.  

read more
Press Releases | 30 Oct 2018

Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano announce line-up for new 'Sexy By Nature Event' in Rotterdam

MUMBAI: Going out with a bang! Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano have announced the line-up for their big end of year edition of Sexy By Nature, on Saturday, December 29th in the Onderzeebootloods in Rotterdam.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Oct 2018

REZZ unleashes special Halloween mixtape, 'A Nightmare on REZZ Street'

MUMBAI: Canadian DJ and producer REZZ has revealed her eerie Halloween mixtape, ‘A Nightmare on REZZ Street’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Voice Fest is my small contribution to the field and my own fraternity: Darpan Mehta

MUMBAI: They might not sing but their voices capture our hearts equally.  The voice-over or dubbread more

News
Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati attends finale of 'NE Body Can Sing' in Shillong

MUMBAI: Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati, who is currently on a day-long-visit to Guwahatread more

News
Ram Week 43: Radio Mirchi gets back its throne in Kolkata

MUMBAI: In Week 43 on Ram Ratings, while Fever FM continued leading in Mumbai and Delhi, Radio Mread more

Press Releases
HDFC Life chooses Music to connect with young millennials, collaborates with Universal Music

MUMBAI: HDFC Life Insurance Company, one of India’s largest private life insurers, launched the read more

News
Netflix, Amazon Prime sued for obscene content

MUMBAI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre's response on a plea for removal of read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group