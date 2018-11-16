RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  16 Nov 2018 18:01 |  By RnMTeam

Ultra Music Festival announces relocation to Virginia Key as new home agreement reached with City of Miami

MUMBAI: Ultra Music Festival has announced its indefinite new home ahead of the monumental 21st edition, the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park and Miami Marine Stadium Flex Park.

The world-renowned and internationally acclaimed event provided the message below, in a long-awaited statement to its fans, “We are excited to announce that the City of Miami has agreed to a deal to relocate Ultra Music Festival to the beautiful and historic Virginia Key. The new venue will allow the festival to evolve into its new, larger home, ultimately creating a more enjoyable experience for all festival attendees. We look forward to a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship with our partners at the City of Miami and Historic Virginia Key Beach Park as we commemorate keeping Ultra in the City of Miami.”

Watch trailer of new venue here

The new venue will permit an extended operating time until 2:00 A.M. and will provide the festival with an increased capacity. Attendees will also have vastly expanded space as compared to the former venue, Bayfront Park. Fans will also experience in-tandem staging at both the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park and Miami Marine Stadium Flex Park, creating a wholly unique single event space. 

Due to the cultural and historic significance of Historic Virginia Key Beach Park and given the unique environmental considerations associated with the park, Ultra Music Festival intends to take extraordinarily great care in its production and remediation approaches. Ultra understands that staging an event at Virginia Key means becoming the entrusted stewards of the environmental and historic elements of Historic Virginia Key Beach Park. 

Additionally the partnership will clear a path to accessing approximately $20 million that has been earmarked to build Miami-Dade County’s first African American Museum.

Ultra Music Festival looks forward to hosting fans from over 100 countries to close out Miami Music Week from 29 to 31 March 2019.

Tickets are on sale exclusively at ultramusicfestival.com

Tags
Ultra Music Festival Miami Music Week Virginia Key Beach Park Miami Marine Stadium Flex Park African American Museum Miami-Dade
Related news
Press Releases | 30 Oct 2018

Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano announce line-up for new 'Sexy By Nature Event' in Rotterdam

MUMBAI: Going out with a bang! Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano have announced the line-up for their big end of year edition of Sexy By Nature, on Saturday, December 29th in the Onderzeebootloods in Rotterdam.

read more
Press Releases | 20 Sep 2018

Klingande & Broken Back unveil official music video for new single 'Wonders'

MUMBAI: Highly acclaimed DJ & producer Klingande and singer/songwriter Broken Back have delivered the official music video for their new single, Wonders.

read more
Press Releases | 18 Sep 2018

'Sexy By Nature' announces massive show in Rotterdam

MUMBAI: On 29 December, this year, Sexy by Nature returns with another landmark event, this time in the Onderzeebootloods in Rotterdam.

read more
Press Releases | 11 Sep 2018

DANNIC brings the love with 'Tenderlove'

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ and producer Dannic is back with a fresh new feel good tune. Tenderlove brings his signature groove, a layer of playful and uplifting piano cords and a dose of melodic love to the dance floor. The perfect end of summer song for that gentle heat.

read more
Press Releases | 08 Aug 2018

KSHMR delivers release of big room anthem, 'Neverland'

MUMBAI: Californian DJ and producer KSHMR (Niles Hollowell-Dhar) has unveiled the release of his brand-new single Neverland, a stomping big-room production primed for main stages during this festival season.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati attends finale of 'NE Body Can Sing' in Shillong

MUMBAI: Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati, who is currently on a day-long-visit to Guwahatread more

News
Ram Week 43: Radio Mirchi gets back its throne in Kolkata

MUMBAI: In Week 43 on Ram Ratings, while Fever FM continued leading in Mumbai and Delhi, Radio Mread more

Press Releases
HDFC Life chooses Music to connect with young millennials, collaborates with Universal Music

MUMBAI: HDFC Life Insurance Company, one of India’s largest private life insurers, launched the read more

News
Netflix, Amazon Prime sued for obscene content

MUMBAI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre's response on a plea for removal of read more

Press Releases
Chipkoo Movement, Radio City's Children's Day initiative, urges Mumbaikars to fight for the environment

MUMBAI: This Children’s Day, Radio City continues to put the power of radio to good use by motivread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group