Press Release |  16 Nov 2018 12:12 |  By RnMTeam

Mpower Fest: Vishal-Shekhar, Armaan-Amaal, Shalmali, Yuvraj Singh and Neerja Birla pledge support to #SunoDekhoKaho campaign

MUMBAI: 5000 Mumbaikars came together at The Mpower Fest – a music concert with a bigger purpose. Popular Bollywood sensations Vishal-Shekhar, Armaan Malik and brother Amaal Mallik and Shalmali Kholgade created magic on Sunday evening in Mumbai with their Bollywood hits. They also pledged support to #SunoDekhoKaho campaign at Mpower Fest, which used the power of music to break down the stigma and normalise conversations around mental health in India.

Mrs. Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Mpower led the #SunoDekhoKaho pledge along with Vishal-Shekhar, Armaan-Amaal, Shalmali, Yuvraj Singh, Anusha Dandekar and Abish Mathew to be more aware about mental health, and speak up when there is anybody in need of help.

Commenting on Mpower fest, Vishal-Shekhar, popular Bollywood music duo, said, "Today, mental health is a serious concern in our society and it is important to spread the word and be more sensitive to this issue in a country rife with stigma. When it comes to matters of the mind, it is very essential that we learn to be more mindful of how we watch out, listen, and speak to someone with a mental health concern. We are happy that we all came together for a musical evening with the sole purpose of stamping out the stigma and to encourage a conversation about mental health. Let’s all pledge to #SunoDekhoKaho and speak up when someone is in need."

Amaal-Armaan, the well-known Mallik brothers, said, "It was a great concert yesterday, and the best part was when Mumbai came together to take the #SunoDekhoKaho pledge to be the change makers of tomorrow. It is up to us to ensure that we create a sound ecosystem for individuals with mental illnesses and spread awareness about mental health. Let us come together and promise to be more mindful when we see, listen, or speak to someone who may be going through tough times.”

Shalmali Kholgade, the youth inspiring singer, said, "Mumbai! You were awesome yesterday. It was great connecting over music for this larger cause of alleviating stigma around mental health. I strongly encourage everyone to lend an ear to those who need it and pledge to help create a happier, mental health friendly society. It is time we take a vow to be mindful and to champion the cause of changing the world.”

Commenting on the fest, Mpower founder and Chairperson Mrs Neerja Birla said, “The Mpower Fest is a unique celebratory confluence of the power of soulful music and the revolution of Mpower - the movement. Through the universal language of music, we are endeavouring to encourage conversation, create a ripple of change and stamp out stigma associated with mental illnesses. It is a heartfelt attempt to channelize the youth, our change-makers, to give further impetus to the Mpower - The Movement.  We are thankful to the change-makers Vishal-Shekhar, Amaal-Armaan and Shalmali Kholgade for performing at The Mpower Fest and helping us to champion the cause.”

Jio Gardens reverberated with energy and excitement as the singers took over the stage and charmed the audience. The Mpower Fest brought together the city of dreams – Mumbai for a cause that encourages dialogue to stamp out stigma associated with mental health.

