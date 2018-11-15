Pianist John D'Martino and Trumpeter Warren Vaché to perform in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Jazz enthusiast are in for a special musical journey of Jazz later this month when Jus Jazz 2018 presents Grammy Award nominated Jazz pianist John di Martino accompanying him is Warren Vaché a tremendous trumpeter, cornetist and flugelhorn player.

The evening promises to be an action packed one with high standards of Jazz fusion music being performed by this Quartet. The show will be held on Tuesday 27 November 2018 at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra at 7 p.m.

This show is presented by VH1 and Jazz Addicts LLP comprising of Pradip Bhatia and Apurva Agarwal.

John di Martino is a jazz pianist, arranger and producer, based in New York City. He has been described as a shape-shifter for his creativity across musical genres. John has performed and recorded with David ‘Fat Head’ Newman, Pat Martino, Houston Person and Taj Mahal.

John di Martino is a sought-after musical director. He has accompanied Jon Hendricks, Keely Smith, Billy Eckstine and Janis Siegel. John's talents as arranger and pianist can be heard on recordings with Gloria Lynn, and Grady Tate.