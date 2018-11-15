RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  15 Nov 2018 16:56 |  By RnMTeam

Chic's Iconic Smash Hit 'Le Freak' receives an Oliver Heldens makeover on 40th anniversary of the song hitting number one in The Us!

MUMBAI: On the 40th year anniversary of CHIC’s Le Freak (1978) breaking number one on the Billboard Hot 100, Dutch DJ/house music pioneer Oliver Heldens reinvents the biggest selling track in Atlantic Records history for a very special release out today via Big Beat Records / Spinnin' Records – accompanied by an animated video featuring Nile, Bernard and Oliver.

Oliver Heldens brings back the heat in a big way, reworking CHIC’s legendary worldwide hit, which deservingly held the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and R&B Charts and was the first song to score the number one position on the Billboard Hot100 three separate times, while selling over seven million copies worldwide. Heldens adds his signature style to create a contemporary house music anthem with bouncing baselines and smooth, catchy melodies, making it just as much an indulgent tech-house tune as it is a nostalgic trip back to the disco era. The track has already received an enormous response in club rooms internationally, alongside DJ support from A-Trak, Mercer, and Dannic.

The comic-book style video featuring Rodgers, Edwards and Heldens opens with a recalling of the original tale of "Le Freak," which Rodgers describes as the outcome of navigating the music scene as an up-and-coming artist, and being turned away at nightclub Studio 54’s doors.

The multi-platinum selling, 3x GRAMMY-Award winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman and inductee also expressed excitement for refreshing Le Freak “The core of my music has always been joy. Celebrating 40 years of Le Freak and spreading joy through dance music is as strong and unifying as ever. Many of the world’s leaders have lost their minds but when we get on the dance floor we are all one and we have no differences. That’s what made Le Freak, so successful in the first place and Oliver has captured that spirit with this new remix. You will definitely want to move. I’m very proud that it’s the biggest selling song in the history of Atlantic Records but it means even more that it continues after 40 years to unite and bring happiness to so many people.”

House-hitmaker Oliver Heldens shares his enthusiasm, “I have always been a fan of disco music, and CHIC’s Le Freak is one of my favourite disco songs. Growing up I heard it a lot because my parents loved CHIC. I really admire Nile Rodgers and he was always high on my list to work with, so it was a big honour that he asked me to remix Le Freak. I tried to keep it true to the original and had a lot of fun remixing it. I'm very happy with the result and super proud to release this remix.”

Tags
Oliver Heldens Nile Rodgers Chris Edwards Le Freak Heldens Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Songwriters Hall of Fame Spinnin' Records Bernard
Related news
Press Releases | 12 Nov 2018

MK reveals Boston Bun remix of 'Back & Forth'

MUMBAI: MK (Marc Kinchen) has unveiled the Boston Bun Disco Frenetico Remix of UK Top 20 single, Back & Forth, a dynamic collaboration with Platinum-selling, Brit Award nominee Jonas Blue, and chart-topping artist and songwriter, Becky Hill. 

read more
Press Releases | 25 Oct 2018

Amsterdam Dance Event rounds up record-breaking 23rd edition

MUMBAI: The 23rd edition of the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) has come to an end in the early hours of Monday morning.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Oct 2018

MK drops official video for huge hit 'Back & Forth' with Jonas Blue & Becky Hill

MUMBAI: Rising up to number #17 in the official UK charts this week, MK’s latest single Back & Forth continues to grow meteorically.

read more
Press Releases | 22 Oct 2018

Martin Garrix Wins The Title Of World No.1 Dj For The Third Consecutive Year!

MUMBAI: The DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Poll results are in. Dutch DJ/Producer Martin Garrix has retained the crown of World’s No.1 DJ for a third consecutive year, since becoming the youngest ever to be voted the World’s No.1 DJ back in 2016.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Sep 2018

Silver-certified duo M-22 deliver emotive video for new single, 'How Does It Feel'

MUMBAI: Fresh from the success of their huge UK Dance Chart number #three First Time, which has so far amassed almost 40 million Spotify streams, popular production duo M-22 have delivered the emotive official video for latest single, How Does It Feel.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
HDFC Life chooses Music to connect with young millennials, collaborates with Universal Music

MUMBAI: HDFC Life Insurance Company, one of India’s largest private life insurers, launched the read more

News
Netflix, Amazon Prime sued for obscene content

MUMBAI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre's response on a plea for removal of read more

Press Releases
Chipkoo Movement, Radio City's Children's Day initiative, urges Mumbaikars to fight for the environment

MUMBAI: This Children’s Day, Radio City continues to put the power of radio to good use by motivread more

Press Releases
Sony Music exclusively signs Delhi bred hip-hop label 'Artisttaan'

MUMBAI: Music giant, Sony Music known for growing the hip-hop genre in India, today announced anread more

News
BARC Week 44: MTV Beats make a noteworthy rise

MUMBAI: In week 44 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), 9X Jalwa has drifted to the firead more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group