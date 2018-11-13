RadioandMusic
Press Release |  13 Nov 2018

Platinum-selling producer CLMD unveils video for fresh hit 'Trouble'

MUMBAI: Widely acclaimed producer CLMD (aka Martin Danielle) has delivered the official video for his brand-new single ‘Trouble.’

Released via Polydor, the track, a sweet slice of EDM-infused pop, shows a group of unruly youths bringing personification to the term Trouble, trespassing into an aged mansion, before holding a wild night of debauchery which results in CLMD turning up to perform a DJ set for the party. With the gathered attendees making use of the swimming pool facilities, the celebration is caught on Polaroid, as the gang makes memories to last forever.

Serving as an ode to relationship break-ups, the track has already hit number #27 upon release in Norway and follows the success of CLMD’s hugely popular hit Dust, which has already amassed over 15 million Spotify streams.

Trouble is really a song about how you’re drawn back into something you wanted to escape from or something that’s not good for you,” Martin explains. “Everyone knows how easy it can be to blame feelings you can’t control, and just follow stupid impulses, and Trouble is about feeling at rock-bottom, but disguised as a feel-good song. I think most people can relate to it.”

Previously working as a mentor on the Norwegian version of The Voice, the highly acclaimed producer has also tasted international success across the globe, touring with Swedish House Mafia legend Steve Angello on his SIZE Matters schedule, and receiving multiple spins on UK radio stations such as BBC Radio One, Kiss FM and Capital FM.

Dubbed as ‘Norway’s Finest’ by legendary DJ and broadcaster, Pete Tong, CLMD has previously built up an insatiable back-catalog of both original productions, and reworks, tackling remix duties for the likes of Bruno Mars, Estelle, Nervo, and Arty.

With his previous hits going 6 x Platinum in Norway, Trouble has already been added to many hit Norwegian radio stations, and looks set to tread the same path of success.

Tune into the track here

Trouble Bruno Mars Nervo Arty CLMD SIZE Matters Estelle
