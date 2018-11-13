Inspired by India, DJ Robin Schulz shoots video for his next single 'Speechless' feat. Erika Sirola

MUMBAI: German DJ and producer will unleash his brand-new single Speechless on November 16 worldwide, featuring upcoming Finnish artist Erika Sirola on vocal duties. With its atmospheric production, Robin’s new track will arrest you from the get-go.

Shot in Mumbai, India, the video is set in a street food restaurant, where the protagonist works as a cashier. Robin Schulz also makes cameos in the video, playing a customer as well as the draconic head chef. In the end, the video takes a turn to the completely unexpected, taking everyone by surprise except the mysterious woman.

“I remember how it all started / Feeling warm, though the summer was over / And our little lives they felt so big then“, Erika Sirola tells the story of a sizzling encounter that has all the ingredients for a big love story: “If you love me / Then say you love me / That you are mine", she sings, with jubilant synths and electrifying beats taking over in the chorus. With so many emotions involved, it’s hardly surprising one is left “Speechless”!

Robin Schulz broke records again this year by reaching his ninth airplay at number in Germany the only male artist ever to do so. 2018 also saw his first collaboration with a Latin American act, Oh Child with WMG recording group Piso 21 (80 million streams to date), besides scoring yet another Gold record with “Unforgettable”. Both songs reside on the Official German Chart ever since the album Uncovered was released over a year ago. In total, Robin Schulz has over 250 Gold, Platinum and Diamond awards in 30 territories under his belt, his streaming figures mount up to almost six billion on Spotify alone. Earlier this year, he was awarded “Dance national” at the ECHO awards (the German Grammys), at the upcoming 1LIVE Krone (Germany’s biggest radio award) he’s nominated as “Best Artist” and “Best Live Act”.