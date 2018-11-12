Usha Uthup to make an appearance at 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: The top 7 contestants of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 10 are all set to take you on a musical journey through their tribute to singing legends of the nation.

Indian pop singer Usha Uthup will grace the stage with her presence for Maniesh Diwas special episode. The contestants will be seen taking revenge from Maniesh through different pranks.

Watch out for Usha Uthup Ji’s amazing performance, Kunal Pandit’s fantastic performance as he give tribute to Michael Jackson, Ghagra dance of Maniesh Paul and contestants giving tribute to Maniesh Paul.