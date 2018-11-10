RadioandMusic
Press Release |  10 Nov 2018 15:19 |  By RnMTeam

Fast-rising new talent Rompasso unveils huge viral single 'Ignis'

MUMBAI: Cementing a reputation as the up-and-coming producer on the scene, Russian starlet Rompasso has delivered the official version of his huge viral hit Ignis, which already racked up over 100 million online streams, drawing in the attention of major dance label, Polydor/Universal.

Tune into the track here

Originally formed as the hugely popular instrumental, Angetenar, the single is set for release on Friday, 9 November, and marks an exciting debut from the producer, who hails from Saratov.

Receiving widespread radio support across the likes of as DFM, Kiss FM, NRG, Europa Plus, Like FM and others, the track has already catapulted into Top 100 Shazam Worldwide, and marks the exciting chapter in the career of the widely acclaimed talent.

Clad with awash vocals, atmospheric chord patterns, and down-tempo synth structures, Ignis is set to drop on Friday 9 November 2018.

