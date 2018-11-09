RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  09 Nov 2018 18:43 |  By RnMTeam

Sander Van Doorn delivers another Purple Haze Monster 'On The Hyll'

MUMBAI: Following hot on the heels of a killer rework of Lifelike and Kris Menace’s classic Discopolis, Sander Van Doorn is back with yet more Purple Haze magic on this brand-new single. The Hyll is one of the first new tracks from the Purple Haze project since a succession of singles from the masterful debut album Spectrvm.

A filtered, bubbling synth creates a percussive feel as dramatic horn blasts punctuate the groove in the intro. The synth filters up to reveal a sting in its tail as the drama builds. The break sees an ‘80s-style melancholy guitar riff (think The Cure) unfolds over rasping basstones, with a soaring lead cutting through the ambience in a pleasingly crisp fashion.

Stream the track here

Magic 106.4 FM Mumbai

Yeh #DiwaliMagicWali. We made it happen. Two winners and two colors from Nerolac that express their feeling the best - take a look! #happydiwali

Huge drum hits announce the arrival of a classically-styled monster of a trance riff that teases and delights with its heavenly melody. All that’s left to complete the puzzle is a buzzing, stadium-sized bassline that also harks back to classic yesteryear sounds, with thumping kicks pummelling a hole into the magnificent groove. The melodic elements combine and synergise wonderfully, creating a patchwork of joyous sound that’s ready to lift any arena into the skies.

The contrast between Sander’s productions under his own name and those as Purple Haze has provided a creative reinvigoration for him, with his music never sounding stronger-whatever name it’s under.

Tags
Sander Van Doorn Lifelike Kris Menace Purple Haze SPECTRVM The Hyll
Related news
Press Releases | 12 Oct 2018

Sander Van Doorn brings the remix treatment to Lifelike & Kris Menace’s classic Discopolis

MUMBAI: When Germany’s Kris Menace teamed up for with France’s Lifelike in 2005 for the first time, their debut single Discopolis was the breathtaking masterpiece that emerged from the collaboration.

read more
Press Releases | 11 Oct 2018

Sensation Rise Hyderabad 2018 unveils the artist line-up for October Nicky Romero, Robin Schulz, Sam Feldt and many more

MUMBAI: The World's leading dance event, Sensation, announced its line up scheduled for 27 October 2018 at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. Sensation Rise has been surpassing its standard experiences year on year and setting unparalleled benchmarks with every passing event.

read more
Press Releases | 13 Jul 2018

Sander van Doorn's Purple Haze project returns with 'Call Me' to dominate summer

MUMBAI: With a slew of hot singles, a superb debut album and epic live shows, Sander van Doorn’s Purple Haze project has been one of the most exciting new chapters in electronic music in recent times.

read more
Press Releases | 16 Jun 2018

Formula E's dance music superstar EJ releases 'Slipstream' on top-tier Garuda Label

MUMBAI: Having quickly accelerated through the dance music ranks with releases on some of the world’s biggest in dance music, EJ, the exclusive and mysterious resident DJ for the global entertainment brand and race championship Formula E, announces his next velocious offering Slipstream

read more
Press Releases | 06 Apr 2018

Sander van Doorn drops new Purple Haze track 'Bergen'

MUMBAI: For some of boundless creativity like long-standing friend Sander Van Doorn, that’s no trouble at all especially when your Purple Haze alter ego is bringing you so much inspiration.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Magic 106.4 FM adds real magic to Diwali for its listeners

MUMBAI: Lights, celebrations and lots of sweets; it’s Diwali fervor and happiness all around.read more

News
Digital platform is world of expanding possibility: Andy Serkis

MUMBAI: With Mowgli, a darker adaptation of the classic tale The Jungle Book rread more

Press Releases
International Radio Festival Malta 2018 round up

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of the International Radio Festival (IRF) took place at in the Europearead more

Press Releases
BIG FM celebrated Diwali with 'Teen Patti with Bollywood'

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM, one of India's largest radio networks, raised the excitement this Diwali wiread more

News
RAM Week 42: Fever FM tops Kolkata also?

MUMBAI: In Week 42 of RAM Ratings, Fever FM 104 has nailed another feather in its cap of successread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group