Sander Van Doorn delivers another Purple Haze Monster 'On The Hyll'

MUMBAI: Following hot on the heels of a killer rework of Lifelike and Kris Menace’s classic Discopolis, Sander Van Doorn is back with yet more Purple Haze magic on this brand-new single. The Hyll is one of the first new tracks from the Purple Haze project since a succession of singles from the masterful debut album Spectrvm.

A filtered, bubbling synth creates a percussive feel as dramatic horn blasts punctuate the groove in the intro. The synth filters up to reveal a sting in its tail as the drama builds. The break sees an ‘80s-style melancholy guitar riff (think The Cure) unfolds over rasping basstones, with a soaring lead cutting through the ambience in a pleasingly crisp fashion.

Stream the track here

Huge drum hits announce the arrival of a classically-styled monster of a trance riff that teases and delights with its heavenly melody. All that’s left to complete the puzzle is a buzzing, stadium-sized bassline that also harks back to classic yesteryear sounds, with thumping kicks pummelling a hole into the magnificent groove. The melodic elements combine and synergise wonderfully, creating a patchwork of joyous sound that’s ready to lift any arena into the skies.

The contrast between Sander’s productions under his own name and those as Purple Haze has provided a creative reinvigoration for him, with his music never sounding stronger-whatever name it’s under.