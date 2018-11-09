Multi-platinum hitmaker Jonas Blue releases debut album 'Blue'

MUMBAI: Following a blockbuster summer led by his global smash Rise ft Jack & Jack and new hit-in-waiting Polaroid featuring Liam Payne and Lennon Stella released last month, unstoppable UK producer/songwriter Jonas Blue dropped his debut album Blue today.



Blue contains all the songs that have seen Jonas Blue explode into the charts and go from strength to strength. Ever since he burst into the global conscience with Fast Car, a cover of Tracey Chapman’s classic which has gone 2 x platinum in the UK alone, Jonas has sealed his position as one of the UK’s biggest breakout stars, accumulating over five billion streams and 30 million single sales worldwide.

Pre-order ‘Blue’ here

Blue by Jonas Blue Preview, download or stream Blue by Jonas Blue



With Rise fast becoming one of the biggest hits of the year (with over 500 million global streams already), and new single Polaroid hot on its heels, the long-awaited Blue cements Jonas’ position as a superstar producer and master pop songwriter. Pulling in a host of A-list guest features as well as new and upcoming artists, Blue includes collaboration with the much hyped Canadian/Columbian singer songwriter Jessie Reyez as well as tracks with Joe Jonas, Zac Abel, Nina Nesbitt, Liam Payne and Chelcee Grimes.



Having already had four BRIT award nominations as well as being certified platinum over 100 times around the world across his past singles, Fast Car, Perfect Strangers, By Your Side, Mama, and Rise looking set to hit platinum in the UK imminently, Jonas has enjoyed a hugely successful Ibiza residency at superclub Hi, running throughout the whole of the summer.



Jonas Blue has recently launched a record label, Blue Future, as well as spending the summer playing festivals around the world. Having worked on remixes and collaborations for the likes of Ellie Goulding, Becky Hill, MK, James Bay and Sabrina Carpenter, he is quickly establishing himself as a global superstar.



‘Blue’ Full tracklisting and guests below:

1. Drink To You (feat. Zak Abel)

2. Mama (feat. William Singe)

3. Perfect Strangers (feat. JP Cooper)

4. I See Love (feat. Joe Jonas)

5. Polaroid (feat. Liam Payne & Lennon Stella)

6. Desperate (feat. Nina Nesbitt)

7. By Your Side (feat. RAYE)

8. Wild (feat. Chelcee Grimes, TINI & Jhay Cortez)

9. Wherever You Go (feat. Jessie Reyez & Juan Magan)

10. Purpose (feat. Era Istrefi)

11. Rise (feat. Jack & Jack)

12. Supernova (feat. Charlotte OC & Dark Heart)

13. We Could Go Back (feat. Moelogo)

14. Come Through (feat. Kaskade & Olivia Noelle)

15. Fast Car (feat. Dakota)