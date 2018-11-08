RadioandMusic
Chaitanya Sharma a.k.a. SlowCheetah finds love in Isha Sanghvi on 'Imperfect' show

MUMBAI: Popularly known as ‘SlowCheetah’, rapper, theatre artist and music composer, Chaitanya Sharma will be seen playing the role of a college hottie, Aditt Deo in The Zoom Studios’ recently released show ‘Imperfect’.

The first episode of ‘Imperfect’, which has garnered over 700k views in three days, introduced us to the protagonist Isha Sanghvi, who is devastated after she lost her job and her boyfriend. Her best friend urges her to move on by joining a dating app to find her dream guy. Isha comes across her old college friend Aditt on the app and they match instantly. Aditt is a quintessential college hottie who everyone in college had a crush on. Captain of the cricket team, Aditt is confident, flirtatious and popular amongst all. On the other hand, Isha is awkward and self-conscious.  Episode 2 will show the viewers what happens when two people with different personalities come together, will they create magic or end up in a disastrous date.

Talking about his role, Chaitanya Sharma a.k.a. SlowCheetah said, “I had lot of fun playing the cameo role of Aditt who is an endearing character. Anand Tiwari who I call ‘dada’, offered me the role and I could not refuse him. Also, it’s written by one of my favourite writers, Tahira Nath, so I was thrilled to be a part of the show. It was so much fun shooting with this extremely talented cast and crew. I enjoyed being someone who is being flattered on a date. That doesn't happen too often in reality and that's why I love acting!”

‘Imperfect’, presented by Myntra, skin care partner Dr. Tvacha, lifestyle partner Philips Garment Steamer and Associate Partner GoPro, will air every Thursday, at 8:00 pm on The Zoom Studios’ YouTube Channel and zoOm styled by Myntra.

