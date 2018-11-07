RadioandMusic
Press Release |  07 Nov 2018 17:00 |  By RnMTeam

Samarpan' A Tribute to the pioneers of Indian Classical Music; Event to be held in Navi Mumbai

MUMBAI: This year Samarpan will be held in two sessions. The morning session will begin with a vocal recital by the upcoming artiste Sharvari Nagvekar (disciple of Pt. SuhasVyas) followed by vocal recital by Jayant Kaijkar (disciple of Pt. Rajendra Manerikar). Morning session will conclude with a dhrupad Surbahar recital by senior exponent Pt.Pushparaj Koshti, who is also a resident of Navi Mumbai. Young Sarod player of promise, Roopak Naigaonkar (disciple of Shri Ravi Chary) will open the evening session, followed by vocal recital by Amruta Kale (daughter and disciple of Pt Raja Kale). The evening session will be concluded by renowned vocalist Sanjeev Chimmalgi.

Late Pandit C R Vyas, the legendary vocalist and Late Shri M V Chimmalgi, an ardent music lover have been the pioneers of Hindusthani Classical Music in Navi Mumbai. Back in 1978 when the twin city was in its infancy they started the New Bombay Music and Drama Circle in Vashi, brought together like-minded people together to work for this, nurtured many aspiring musicians residing in Navi Mumbai and created a group of discerning listeners of Hindustani Classical Music here. Thanks to the untiring efforts of Vyas-bua, Chimmalgi-ji& their associates, Navi Mumbai can boast of a thriving atmosphere of Indian music and culture today. ‘Samarpan’ is a tribute from the music lovers of Navi Mumbai to these two illuminaries for their contribution and this is the seventh consecutive year.

Co Artistes - Seema Shirodkar and Abhishek Kathe (Harmonium),Vishwanath Shirodkar, Shruteendra Katagade, Chintamani Warankar(Tabla)and VivekanandKurangale (Pakhavaj) will be providing able accompaniment to the artistes. The event will be compered by AsmitaPande.

This programme is open for all music lovers and entry is free. 

Date – November 11, 2018

Morning session – 9.30 am to 1.30 pm 

Evening session - 5 pm to 9 pm

Venue – Mini Hall, 2nd floor, N.M.S.A., Sector 4, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

