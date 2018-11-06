Mumbai gears up for Cirque Du Soleil BAZZAR’s Indian Debut A 'BAZZAR' full of high-energy excitement – one you've never been to before

MUMBAI: Cirque is finally here, Cirque du Soleil is all-set to unfold the World Premiere of its newest show ‘BAZZAR’ here in Mumbai, this November! Come one, come all to the iconic Big Top tent at MMRDA Grounds in BKC to watch the most exhilarating show with a joyful troupe of acrobats, dancers, and musicians who contrive an awe-inspiring spectacle.

No one would want to miss the opportunity of seeing something so spectacular! Already the talk of the town and with most of the shows sold out, the world leader in live entertainment is so spellbinding you will enter a whole other reality.

This unmissable lifetime opportunity comes to Mumbai for the first time after entertaining over 190 million people over 450 cities across the globe.

Where: MMRDA grounds, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai

When: 15 November -9 December 2018