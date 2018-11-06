BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, Meghalaya 2018 sees a packed audience and stellar performances

MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated live music experiences in India, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender received a spirited response at its fourth edition in Meghalaya. The festival saw a massive reception on day two, selling out tickets at its venue, 'Wenfield' - The Festive Hills, Lad Mukhla, Jaintia Hills, where it took place for the second time.

The second day of the happiest music festival’s headlining acts included the highly anticipated alternative rock band Switchfoot with fans coming from all over the country to watch them perform a power-packed set. This was also the second time Bollywood music composer and performer Shankar Mahadevan played at the festival with his music collective - My Country, My Music, with the audience calling for an encore when he finished. The audience also enjoyed the performance of Carnatic Classical legend TM Krishna who played at Meghalaya for the first time.

BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender Meghalaya also saw the always energetic Zero, Pentagram and Mohini Dey. Stellar performances were also displayed by Morning Mourning, blues and instrumental act The Kush Upadhyay Group - who debuted their new EP, indie dream folk group Whale in the Pond. The multi-genre music festival also saw Hindustani dance music producer Ritviz, who debuted his first track from his new Album “Ved”), electronica outfit Komorebi and electro-acoustic trio The Yellow Bucket, Ape Echoes, Aarifah Rebello (with her Weekender debut) and Mali.

The local talent shone on Day 2, with performances by Summersalt, Dewdrops, Dossers Urge, Sky Level, adL x k.ly and The Other Soul Collective and Tipriti Kharbangar & the Clansmen from Meghalaya, Rain in Sahara from Assam, The Twin Effect and Avancer from Nagaland, Minutes of Decay from Manipur as well as Takar Nabam Trio and The Vinyl Records from Arunachal Pradesh, played across the festival’s four stages.

“2018 is the most successful edition we have had in our four years here, said Supreet Kaur, Festival Director. “The love and support that we have been welcomed with have truly made us feel at home. We look forward to being back next year for another fantastic experience in such a beautiful part of the country.”

Excited fans thronged the bazaar, the food stalls, the official merch stalls, the Thar area, the Too Yumm Zone all saw excited fans thronging to shop, eat, drink, play games and add to the Weekender Experience.