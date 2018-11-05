RadioandMusic
Press Release |  05 Nov 2018

Platinum-selling Norwegian producer CLMD unveils slick new hit, 'Trouble'

MUMBAI: Racking up 6 x platinum sales in his native Norway, widely acclaimed producer CLMD (aka Martin Danielle) has now delivered his huge new single Trouble.

Released on 2nd November via Polydor, the track, a sweet slice of EDM-infused pop, serves as an ode to relationship break-ups, and follows the success of CLMD’s hugely popular hit Dust, which has already amassed over 15 million Spotify streams.

Trouble is really a song about how you’re drawn back into something you wanted to escape from or something that’s not good for you,” Martin explains. “Everyone knows how easy it can be to blame feelings you can’t control, and just follow stupid impulses, and Trouble is about feeling at rock-bottom, but disguised as a feel-good song. I think most people can relate to it.”

Previously working as a mentor on the Norwegian version of The Voice, the highly acclaimed producer has also tasted international success across the globe, touring with Swedish House Mafia legend Steve Angello on his SIZE Matters schedule, and receiving multiple spins on UK radio stations such as BBC Radio One, Kiss FM and Capital FM.

Dubbed as ‘Norway’s Finest’ by legendary DJ and broadcaster, Pete Tong, CLMD has previously built up an insatiable back-catalogue of both original productions, and reworks, tackling remix duties for the likes of Bruno Mars, Estelle, Nervo, and Arty.

“My journey the past couple of years has been incredibly educational for me as an artist”, adds CLMD. “I thrive as a musician when I’m in close contact with my emotions. In the end, I realized that I wanted to build an identity through my music.”

CLMD represents his more melancholic side, whilst still maintaining his breezy signature sound in Trouble.

