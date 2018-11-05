Highlights from the 2018 Europe Music Awards

MUMBAI: The 2018 EMA opened in the best way imaginable-with a performance from THE queen of Hip Hop, Nicki Minaj! Nicki performed “Good Form” flawlessly before being joined on stage by Little Mix for a performance of their hit, “Woman Like Me.”

Hailee Steinfeld absolutely killed it both as the night’s host and a performer! She broke into an art gallery and let herself be spray painted by robots all for the sake of the EMA! In between, she somehow put on an amazing performance of her newest hit, “Back To Life.”

Halsey‘s raw, emotional performance of “Without Me” left us shook to the core and wanting to listen to the song on repeat.

Jack & Jack’s performance of “Rise” was the trippiest sight of the night as the two floated above the stage with a whirlpool, black hole-looking-thing in the background.

Jason Derulo, David Guetta and Nicki Minaj combined forces to put on one of the most extra and most memorable performances of the night, beginning with Jason Derulo singing opera! Watching their “Goodnight” performance truly felt like being transported to another dimension.

This year’s Global Icon Award winner, Janet Jackson, stole the show with her fierce entrance and bare-footed performance of Made For Now, Rhythm Nation and All For You. She also used her Global Icon platform to give a powerful speech about women’s rights. She asked viewers to embrace a spirit that “recognizes the dignity of all people and affirms the beauty of all faiths.” A true icon.

Bebe Rexha went all out with her performance of “I’m a Mess” featuring 100 dancers! Not to mention her red carpet look was major.

The grand finale saw Anne-Marie, Marshmello and Bastille take the stage to perform Friends and Happier. Their performance and the show ended with a confetti filled bang.

Camila Cabello was the night’s biggest winner with wins in four categories including Best Artist, Best Video and Best Song! Big-Ri and Meba Ofilia are the winners of the 2018 Europe Music Awards Best India Act.