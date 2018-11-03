India's most popular rock band 'Thaikkudam Bridge' to perform at Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity Kurla

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s ultimate shopping, dining and entertainment destination brings you the biggest musical extravaganza this season with a LIVE performance by the super talented Thaikkudam Bridge. Head to Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla on Saturday, 3 November to experience an evening filled with music.

Thaikkudam Bridge is a rock bank with a soundscape built upon elements of folk and classical sounds of India interspersed with layers of progressive, pop, ambient and electronic textures. With a 15 member ensemble cast, the band's strength lies in Rock, Hindustani, Carnatic, Reggae, Folk and their set includes various original compositions, English, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam covers. Their debut jam song 'Nostalgia' which hit the charts with over 14 million views and their own composition 'Fish Rock' which has over 11 Million views became one of the most popular tracks on Indian social networking sites and YouTube.

The massive entertainment hub - Dublin Square is the biggest indoor venue in the city with alfresco dining options where festivals, flea markets, concerts, and various other activities and cultural events that are regularly hosted. It’s accurate to say that Phoenix Marketcity offers an experiential adventure that you can easily spend days indulging in.

WHAT: Thaikkudam Bridge Live In Concert

WHERE: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla

WHEN: November 03, 2018

TIME: 7.00 pm onwards