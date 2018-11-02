RadioandMusic
Press Release |  02 Nov 2018 18:54 |  By RnMTeam

Reinier Zonneveld drops his first solo EP in over a year 'Opener Move Your Body to the Beat'

MUMBAI: Reinier Zonneveld is back with his first solo EP since over a year. A year that remarked a great festival and club season, saw collaborations of Reinier with Carl Cox and Bart Skils being released on Filth on Acid and a collaboration with Secret Cinema on Adam Beyer's imprint Drumcode. Now it's time to ride the train solo again with this massive 5 track destroyer.

Opener Move Your Body to the Beat is a heavyweight tune with pounding drums. Dark vocals add intensity and warped synths help flesh out the groove and make it all so powerful. Then he remixes Miro’s Shining into a slick and hypnotic techno cut with more driving drums and brain melting synths that turn you inside out. It’s one for the peak of the night and makes a huge impact.

Rave Generator then pairs huge hi-hats with rumbling bass and thunderous claps. It builds to a fantastic peak, with swirling synths disorientating you on the dance floor. Rotterdam Connection will rattle the walls of any warehouse with supercharged kicks and edgy synth stabs, old-school rave energy and relentless groove. Last, of all, Eye Is Eye is a futuristic cut with pumping pistons, industrial atmospheres and dystopian vibes that are utterly all-consuming.

