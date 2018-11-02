Reggae festival Goa Sunsplash announces names for its 2019 edition

MUMBAI: India’s largest celebration of reggae music and culture, Goa Sunsplash, has since its debut in 2016 grown to become a much-loved fixture on the Indian festival circuit. Goa Sunsplash represents a growing awareness of reggae culture and will celebrate its fourth edition on 12-13 January 2019 at Riva Beach Resort, Mandrem, in Goa.

Founded by India’s long-standing reggae act, Reggae Rajahs, the festival has announced a bevvy of names from all around the world, featuring legendary artists and collectives, and up-and-coming talent.

Performances are split across three distinct spaces – Arambol Groove, the largest stage where audiences are treated to live bands and iconic performers; Lions Den powered by the hand-built 10,000 Lions Sound System which will host selectors and MCs, and Mandrem Verandah, which overlooks the Arabian Sea and will see DJs keep the party going till 10 pm every night.

Names that are likely to get attendees excited this year include Jamaican reggae superstar, Anthony B. The ‘original fireman’ is known for his super energetic and versatile shows, and has more than 30 albums to his name. Alongside him, will be the Channel One Sound System from London, one of the most established reggae sound systems from the UK.

Among other highlights include ZJ Liquid, a popular Jamaican RJ who is now garnering new fans as an upcoming producer and singer; Egoless, a multi-instrumentalist turned dub and dubstep producer, who has been making waves for his analogue production style and Craig Black Eagle, a dancehall performer from Jamaica who will also impart a few lessons at the festival.

Here's a video that the festival has released to mark the line-up announcement:

https://www.facebook.com/GoaSunsplash/videos/504040590115592/

It’s not just music that people have to look forward to. Activities such as yoga, meditation, dance workshops, massage, sound healing, martial arts, and social forums will make their debut as part of the programming. The emphasis for Goa Sunsplash this year is to be able to offer a holistic lifestyle and cultural experience that reflects the reggae ethos.