RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  02 Nov 2018 19:05 |  By RnMTeam

ESNS confirms 19 acts from the focus countries Czech Republic and Slovakia

MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) has expanded the line-up for the 2019 edition with 19 acts from Czech Republic and Slovakia, the two focus countries of ESNS 2019. Apart from the earlier confirmed Hellwana (cz) and Isama Zing (sk), selected in collaboration with EBU, ten more acts from the Czech Republic and nine from Slovakia will showcase in Groningen in January.

With the first ever dual country focus, ESNS presents the following newly confirmed acts from. Czech Republic: Bohemian Cristal Instrument, Circus Brothers, Floex and Tom Hodge, Lazer Viking, Lenny, Manon Meurt, Mydy Rabycad, Pipes And Pints, Thom Artway and Zabelov Group.

Slovakia brings the following acts to Groningen, Autumnist, B-complex, Katarína Máliková and Ensemble, Möbius, Nvmeri, Our Stories, The Ills, Thisnis and Tittingur. ESNS booker Robert Meijerink comments, “We are keen to showcase the unique, high-quality music from these two neighbours. Although two of the youngest countries in Europe, they both have diverse and growing music scenes, a great history and lots of amazing music to be discovered.”

The festival, with showcases by around 350 acts from Europe, takes place in the city of Groningen, the Netherlands, from January 16 - 19, 2019.

Tags
ESNS19 ESNS Tom Hodge Lazer Viking Lenny Kravitz Manon Meurt Mydy Rabycad Pipes And Pints Thom Artway Zabelov Group Autumnist B-complex Katarína Máliková Möbius Nvmeri
Related news
Press Releases | 12 Apr 2017

Raymond Weil celebrates Music icons

MUMBAI: Music and the arts are to Raymond Weil what thought is to humankind – an inexhaustible source of inspiration and creation. For three generations, the Weil family has been influenced by these higher realms to shape the destiny of a Swiss watchmaking Maison.

read more
Press Releases | 31 Mar 2015

Robbie Williams joins the line up for Hard Rock Rising Barcelona

MUMBAI: Hard Rock International and Live Nation announced that international superstar Robbie Williams will join the lineup for the first Hard Rock Rising Barcelona global music festival.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 41: Fever FM is the ultimate ruler in Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In Week 41 of RAM, radio stations didn’t see any major fluctuation in their positions whread more

Press Releases
Be part of India's first adventure, music and wellness festival that has an eco-conscious theme

MUMBAI: Imagine a mix of India’s finest bands with some of the world’s favourite DJ’s added in elread more

Press Releases
The latest season of Zee TV's 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' celebrates music as the universal language that unites mankind

MUMBAI: After the raging success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs last year, Zee TV is bacread more

News
Global Audio Conference at IRF 2018 : A summary

MUMBAI: Day two of the international leg and day four overall of the International Radio Festivaread more

News
Zee TV's 'Sa Re Ga Ma PA' 2018 launches thought provoking marketing campaign
,

MUMBAI:  Zee TV and India’s iconic music reality show flagged off it’s 2018 season on 13 Octoberread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group