ESNS confirms 19 acts from the focus countries Czech Republic and Slovakia

MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) has expanded the line-up for the 2019 edition with 19 acts from Czech Republic and Slovakia, the two focus countries of ESNS 2019. Apart from the earlier confirmed Hellwana (cz) and Isama Zing (sk), selected in collaboration with EBU, ten more acts from the Czech Republic and nine from Slovakia will showcase in Groningen in January.

With the first ever dual country focus, ESNS presents the following newly confirmed acts from. Czech Republic: Bohemian Cristal Instrument, Circus Brothers, Floex and Tom Hodge, Lazer Viking, Lenny, Manon Meurt, Mydy Rabycad, Pipes And Pints, Thom Artway and Zabelov Group.

Slovakia brings the following acts to Groningen, Autumnist, B-complex, Katarína Máliková and Ensemble, Möbius, Nvmeri, Our Stories, The Ills, Thisnis and Tittingur. ESNS booker Robert Meijerink comments, “We are keen to showcase the unique, high-quality music from these two neighbours. Although two of the youngest countries in Europe, they both have diverse and growing music scenes, a great history and lots of amazing music to be discovered.”

The festival, with showcases by around 350 acts from Europe, takes place in the city of Groningen, the Netherlands, from January 16 - 19, 2019.