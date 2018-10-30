Singing legend Bappi Lahiri for Diwali special episode on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: The top eight contestants of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 10 are all set you to take you on a festive spree with Diwali Special episode where Javed Ali will take the judge’s chair and singing legend Bappi Lahiri dignified the stage with his presence.

The episode will feature the witness the Top 8 contestants singing some amazing songs of Bappi Lahiri will take everyone on a roller coaster ride on his pop-music. Enhancing the festive mode watch out for the amazing performances, Bappi Lahiri’s melodious medley’s, Salman Ali’s soulful performance, Maniesh Paul’s craziness along with Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Javed Ali on judges chair.